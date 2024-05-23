Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Funds raised will go to charity and also be invested in school projects for the pupils.

Year 6 children at Academy 360 welcomed hundreds of parents to enjoy a slice of cake and a cup of tea at their annual Community Bistro.

Also on the menu were cookies, scones, muffins, flap jacks and ice cream. For those with a more savoury tooth there was also a choice of sandwiches, pies, quiches and sausage rolls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as helping to prepare the food, the children “ran the event”, taking on the roles of meeting and greeting, serving food and drinks and taking people’s orders.

Year 6 pupils Bobby Young, Mazie Raine, Daisy Smith and Jake Dewar with some of the tasty treats being served at the Community Bistro.

Pupils were also charged with the task of getting customer feedback and managing the incoming money and outgoing costs.

Waitress Mazie Raine, 11, said: “When I first started taking orders I was very nervous but I’m much more confident now.

“I’ve taken lots of orders for cakes and cups of tea and I can’t wait to try the chocolate cake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow waitress Daisy Smith, 11, said: “There has been a little bit of pressure to get all the orders right, but I’ve really enjoyed it.

“I’ve had to use my maths skills to do all the adding up as well as communication skills when taking the orders.”

Year 6 pupils serving up some delicious cakes.

Greeter Jake Dewar, 11, added: “The customers have been amazing and really friendly.

“I’ve served lots of scones, crisps and cups of tea.”

As well as raising funds for the school and charities, a key focus of the bistro is to provide the children with real experience of working life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 6 teacher Ruth Anderson said: “This is all about career development to enable the children to develop the skills and knowledge of what it’s like to be in a real working environment.

“As well as those pupils working in different roles on the day we have even had some of the children working as accountants to budget our costs and what money we then take in.”

Primary School headteacher Helena West (left) and Year 6 teacher Ruth Anderson.

Head of Academy 360 Primary School, Helena West, added: “This is an annual event which everyone really looks forward to.

“There has been a great turnout and the children have really stepped up. They have communicated with customers really well and it has been a realistic working experience for them.

“They have been amazing and we are really proud of them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bistro certainly seemed to be a hit with parents and grandparents.

Families attending the Community Bistro.

Demi Cooperwaite, 32, said: “I had a sandwich and a cup of coffee and I really enjoyed it.

“It’s good for parents to be able to come into school and socialise with each other.”

Read More Watch staff and pupils' double delight as Academy 360 celebrates two prestigious national awards

Tracy Wade, 52, added: “I had a sandwich and a packet of crisps. I’ve really enjoyed it and the kids have been brilliant - they got all our orders correct.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The money raised will be split between charities and investing in school projects, with the decision on how it will be spent taken by the School Council once “they see how much money has been raised”.

Bobby Young, 11, said: “It was good to learn about different jobs. I hope the money raised can be spent on outdoor education to help some pupils to go back to Derwent Hill.”