'I am thrilled and immensely proud of our accomplishment'

Staff at Academy 360 Primary School are "absolutely thrilled" after the school won two prestigious national awards.

Firstly the school received the Optimus Parental Partnership award for excellence in working in collaboration with parents and families.

This was then followed up with the Silver History Quality Mark.

Awarded by the Historical Association, the accolade recognises high quality history provision in the delivery of the history curriculum.

Headteacher Helena West and history lead Sarah Bolton celebrate the two awards with pupils.

History lead Sarah Bolton said: "I am thrilled and immensely proud of our accomplishment in attaining the History Quality Mark.

"It has been a journey of hard work and dedication, and this achievement truly reflects the commitment of our exceptional staff, engaged parents, and the robust curriculum at Academy 360."

The History Association were particularly impressed with the curriculum enrichment programme, with children taking part in an array of trips and immersive historical experiences.

Mrs Bolton said: "We have visits to Beamish Museum, Segedunum Roman Fort, the Hancock Museum, Souter Lighthouse and Durham University.

"For our children this provides an experience which really brings history to life."

Headteacher Helena West said: "We are immensely proud to have achieved the History Quality Mark, a testament to the depth of our history curriculum and the exceptional delivery by our dedicated teachers.

"This recognition highlights our commitment to providing a comprehensive and enriching educational experience for our students."

For pupils at the school, the award is richly deserved,

Year 6 pupil Rio Hodgson said: "I'm really proud we got the history award. I really enjoy the trips, particularly when we went to the Roman fort.

"It was a great experience and much better than just learning about it out of a book."

Ruby Leigh McKenzie, 7, added: "The best thing about history at this school are the trips and the teachers.

"We do lots of trips which I find helps me to learn better. I really enjoyed the visit to the Hancock Museum."

It was double delight for headteacher Helena West after the school was awarded the Parental Partnership award.

Mrs West said: "We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award, which serves as a testament to the outstanding collaboration between Academy 360, our dedicated staff, and the supportive parents and local community.

"It is absolutely vital to have parental support in everything we do and the vast majority of parents are 100% behind us.

"The strong partnership we have cultivated with parents has undoubtedly contributed to improved outcomes for our students."

It was a sentiment shared by Year 6 pupil Jake Dewar.

Jake, 10, said: "My parents enjoy coming into school and have joined us on trips and at celebration assemblies.

"It's important for parents to be involved as it gives them an understanding of school life."

Peregrine Solly, Chair of Governors and Trustee at Laidlaw Schools Trust, said “ I am really, really pleased that Academy 360 has been given this award. It shows the importance of recognising the strong links of parents and children within schools.