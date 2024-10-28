Wearside is filled with heroes - but one of them went the extra distance to save a life.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was back in October 1990 when Sunderland man Graham Herbertson received the Queen’s award for bravery.

It came after he rescued a colleague trapped at the bottom of the North Sea in 1988.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A letter from Buckingham Palace

He got an official communiqué from Buckingham Palace confirming that he had been commended for this heroic act.

Read More The genius Sunderland 18 year old who came up with a brilliant lifesaving idea

Graham was 34 at the time when he was working for an Aberdeen diving contractors in May 1988.

He and his diving partner Dave Gill became trapped on the sea bed at a depth of around 400ft.

Deep sea diver Graham Herbertson who received a Queen's Award for Bravery in 1990. | se

Life-giving gas was escaping

The pair were working on a pipeline when load bearing wires snapped and whipped them off their feet, leaving then disorientated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Graham came to his senses he saw that his partner’s umbilical cord’ was caught and life-giving gas was escaping.

The thick umbilical cord provides breathing gas, communication wires and hot water to keep the diver’s body temperature at a safe level.

Graham Herbertson pictured in the year he received the Queens Award for Bravery. | se

Reluctant hero praised his diving partner

To save his mate Graham knew he had to get him to the safety of the diving bell.

Sadly he had to give up diving three months later when his leg was shattered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham shrugged off all the praise and was keen to commend his diving partner: “He was dead cool as any other person would have lost their head.”

Tell us about the astonishing acts of bravery you have experienced in Sunderland’s past. Email [email protected]