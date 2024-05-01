11 theme days in May which you might want to embrace in Sunderland
Who knew! There’s a theme day for all sorts of occasions.
But how many did you know about and will you be joining in with these May celebrations.
Cast your minds back for a Harry Potter memory
May 2 is International Harry Potter Day when all things wizarding will be celebrated, just like these two who were in the queue for the latest JK Rowling book outside Waterstone’s in 2007.
There’s a huge choice of days for May 3 including Lumpy Rug Day, Two Different Coloured Shoes Day and Chocolate Custard Day.
Laugh along with a few recollections
It’s a bit chilly for Naked Gardening Day on May 4 but perhaps you prefer World Laughter Day on May 5.
These Grindon Infants School pupils were certainly in great spirits in a 2006 scene from the Echo archives.
It’s Crepe Suzette Day on May 6, and World Beer Pong Day a day later.
Let’s not forget Sleepover Day on May 9. These children were ready for their sleepover at Buttercups Nursery in Sunderland for Children in Need in 2004.
Later in the month, it’s National Frog Jumping Day on the 13th, Dance Like A Chicken Day on the 14th and Nylon Stocking Day on the 15th.
You might love a Lindy Hop
Tell us if you are counting down to Towel Day on the 25th, World Lindy Hop Day on the 26th, or Put A Pillow In Your Fridge Day on the 29th.
We are flying back in time for this 2004 view which shows a convention at the Stadium of Light, where guests made paper aeroplanes in a competition to win a holiday.
It’s an apt reminder in time for Paper Airplane Day on the 26th.
Tell us if you plan to take part in a theme event by emailing [email protected]
