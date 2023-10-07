Celebrating Bookshop Day in Sunderland, with memories of stores over the decades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Happy Bookshop Day everyone.

And with so many great book stores in Sunderland over the years, you've been guaranteed some top reads.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Read More A tribute to Hills, the Sunderland bookshop which delighted readers for 156 years

How about a look at a few of the shops we've loved over the years.

Eighties days at the Book Loft

Here is the Book Loft in Frederick Street in 1986.

Keith Thompson in his book shop, the Book Loft in Frederick Street, in 1986.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next is Hills in Waterloo Place in 1994. Did you love the Magic Eye section?

How about the Bookshop in Fawcett Street in 1996. Or Ottakars in 2004 when Katie Price was in town.

Queues to get into Ottakars in 2004.

Bobby at the Book Barn

In 2007, the Book Barn in Houghton opened and Bobby Kerr was the VIP guest.

That same year, Dr Dolittle came to Waterstone's and pupils from St Benet's School got to see it.

The Bridge Book Shop in North Bridge Street got our attention in 2009.