Celebrating Bookshop Day in Sunderland, with memories of stores over the decades

By Chris Cordner
Published 7th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Happy Bookshop Day everyone.

And with so many great book stores in Sunderland over the years, you've been guaranteed some top reads.

How about a look at a few of the shops we've loved over the years.

Eighties days at the Book Loft

Here is the Book Loft in Frederick Street in 1986.

Keith Thompson in his book shop, the Book Loft in Frederick Street, in 1986.Keith Thompson in his book shop, the Book Loft in Frederick Street, in 1986.
Keith Thompson in his book shop, the Book Loft in Frederick Street, in 1986.
Next is Hills in Waterloo Place in 1994. Did you love the Magic Eye section?

How about the Bookshop in Fawcett Street in 1996. Or Ottakars in 2004 when Katie Price was in town.

Queues to get into Ottakars in 2004.Queues to get into Ottakars in 2004.
Queues to get into Ottakars in 2004.

Bobby at the Book Barn

In 2007, the Book Barn in Houghton opened and Bobby Kerr was the VIP guest.

That same year, Dr Dolittle came to Waterstone's and pupils from St Benet's School got to see it.

The Bridge Book Shop in North Bridge Street got our attention in 2009.

But it's your thoughts we want. Share them by emailing [email protected]

