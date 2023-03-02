A Sunderland video tribute to World Book Day over the years - see if your child was pictured

It's a day for dressing up, lots of reading and plenty of characters, just like it was in these photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

Year 1 teacher Joanne Johnson was pictured with some of the pupils at Gillas Lane Primary School, Houghton in 2011.

Pupils from Southwick Primary school visited Waterstones bookshop in 2013. That’s the same year that East Boldon Junior School pupils were in the Echo spotlight.

We are celebrating World Book Day with our own archive video tribute to the children of Sunderland.

We have scenes from Sandhill View Library, Argyle House, and Barmston Primary School in 2014.

Take a look at the flash mob staged by staff and pupils at St Aidan’s Catholic Academy as part of World Book Day in 2015.

Students at Rickleton Primary School made flip-animation books that same year.

Pupils from Southwick Primary school visited Waterstones bookshop on World Book Day 10 years ago.

It all adds up to a video worth having a look at.

And once you have, share your own World Book day memories by emailing [email protected]

Author Laura Smith with pupils from Argyle House in 2014.