A journey down Frederick Street starting in 1952

Frederick Street: 70 years of the Sunderland street in pictures

We just love putting the spotlight on the streets of Sunderland. Here's another one.

Frederick Street has seen many changes since this first photo was taken in 1952 and we have followed its history right the way through to the current day.

Who remembers when the tram lines were ripped up? Or the opening of The Book Loft in 1986?

There's plenty more besides - especially if you like art, cupcakes or tasty meals. Have a look.

A 70-year photographic history of Frederick Street. See how many scenes you recognise.

Removing tram tracks at Junction of Borough Road and Frederick Street in 1952.

An aerial view of the street in 1962. Look at the cars and fashion of the 60s era.

How the street looked in 1963. Does it bring back memories for you?