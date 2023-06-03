A journey down Frederick Street starting in 1952
Frederick Street: 70 years of the Sunderland street in pictures
We just love putting the spotlight on the streets of Sunderland. Here's another one.
Frederick Street has seen many changes since this first photo was taken in 1952 and we have followed its history right the way through to the current day.
Who remembers when the tram lines were ripped up? Or the opening of The Book Loft in 1986?
There's plenty more besides - especially if you like art, cupcakes or tasty meals. Have a look.
