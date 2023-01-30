Gallery reopens in Sunderland giving people the chance to see fine art in progress

Local artist Ken Devine has reopened his Frederick Street Gallery on the corner of Athenaeum Street and Frederick Street in Sunniside.

Ken previously ran the Frederick Street Gallery in the Bridges, which is now Pigment and Toil.

Now, he’s reopened his own studio gallery back at the unit he first opened in 2018.

Ken said: “I've gone solo for the first time, so the public can walk in off the street to, not only see original fine art displayed in a gallery setting, but more importantly they can meet and talk to the artist as the work is being created, or watch video footage of previous work being created.

"Such an opportunity is rare in Sunderland City Centre where, although studios are in abundance, few, if any, are available for the public to freely wander in without an appointment."

Ken, who was one of the first in the UK to qualify as a Fine Art Trade Guild Commended Framer, is also offering artists a framing service, open to artists who paint in oils, mixed-media, acrylics or artworks that do not require mounting or glazing.

He said: “In short, I will happily frame for other artists anything that they see and like around my own work.”

The Frederick Street Gallery in Sunniside, Sunderland city centre, is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11-4pm.

All are welcome and it’s drop in.

