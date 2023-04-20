News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
11 pictures from Sunderland's Grindon Infants School over the years

What do Mr Bump, Spiderman, princesses and Mexican masks have in common? The answer is Grindon Lane Infants School.

By Chris Cordner
Published 20th Apr 2023, 15:18 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 15:19 BST

And that’s because they have all featured in photos taken by Sunderland Echo staff in years gone by.

Mr Bump and Spiderman got the headlines in 2008 as part of Book Celebrations Week, and so did the princesses.

As for the Mexican masks, they were made by pupils during a wonderful day of culture in 2004.

Want to know more? Read on.

Dylan Robson and Joe Trueman dressed as Mr Bump and Spiderman for the school's Book Celebrations Week 15 years ago.

1. Super in 2008

Dylan Robson and Joe Trueman dressed as Mr Bump and Spiderman for the school's Book Celebrations Week 15 years ago. Photo: CA

Puppets and pupils in this great picture from 2004. Does it bring back happy memories for you?

2. Puppet power

Puppets and pupils in this great picture from 2004. Does it bring back happy memories for you? Photo: KB

These pupils held a skipathon to raise money for the NSPCC charity 17 years ago. How many faces do you recognise?

3. Skipping back to 2006

These pupils held a skipathon to raise money for the NSPCC charity 17 years ago. How many faces do you recognise? Photo: AB

Connie Bunn and Adam Watson wore their string masks a part of a celebration of Mexican culture in 2004.

4. Magical Mexican masks

Connie Bunn and Adam Watson wore their string masks a part of a celebration of Mexican culture in 2004. Photo: PB

