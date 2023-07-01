News you can trust since 1873
9 Wearside links to the Women's World Cup: Let's roar for the Lionesses

Why Sunderland should feel proud at the FIFA Women's World Cup

By Chris Cordner
Published 1st Jul 2023, 04:55 BST

England's Lionesses will roar in Australia in a matter of days.

They will try to add the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy to their Euro title and they will have plenty of Wearside reasons to feel confident.

Sunderland stars have done themselves proud on the world stage and ex-Lasses players Lucy Bronze, Lucy Staniforth and Jordan Nobbs will all be in the squad.

Then there's Jill Scott, Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, and Carly Telford who have all worn the red and white.

It's less than 3 weeks to the World Cup. Haway the Lasses.

Jordan Nobbs in action for Sunderland v Newcastle in 2009.

Lucy Staniforth in 2017 when she was the captain of Sunderland Ladies.

Beth Mead is recovering from injury at the moment but here she is on the attack for Sunderland against Durham in 2015.

