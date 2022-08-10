Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nobbs – who was born in Stockton and is the daughter of Hartlepool United legend Keith Nobbs – made 13 WSL appearances last season but picked up a knee injury which also led to her not being selected for the England squad for the historic summer tournament.

That, of course, meant the 57-cap midfielder was forced to watch from afar as her friends and teammates created sporting history and cemented themselves as legends.

For Nobbs, though, the overwhelming emotion when the final whistle was blown in London against Germany was pride.

Jordan Nobbs is an ambassador for McDonald's Fun Football, the UK’s biggest free participation programme giving one million children access to FREE football over the next four years. Visit McDonalds.co.uk/Football

In her first season in senior football, Nobbs helped Sunderland win the Premier League Northern Division and was part of the team that helped the Black Cats reach the FA Cup final, where they were narrowly beaten by her future club Arsenal.

That Sunderland team included eventual Euro 2020 winners Lucy Bronze and Demi Stokes.

Here, The Echo sits down for an exclusive Q&A with the Nobbs to chat about THAT Euro 2022 win and her time with Sunderland:

What did you make of the final between England and Germany?

BURTON UPON TRENT, ENGLAND - APRIL 05: Jordan Nobbs of England looks on during a training session ahead of their Women's World Cup qualifier match against North Macedonia at St George's Park on April 05, 2022 in Burton upon Trent, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

I mean the final is just amazing, obviously, they were incredible all tournament but to do that in front of 90 thousand fans... it's just incredible. We are all just so proud of them and what they have done. I mean the women’s game was changing but what they did in the final it will massively change the game forever now

How did you celebrate Chloe Kelly’s winning goal?

You know I just celebrated like a normal fan; I mean it’s just amazing. There was definitely still some nerves from me when I was waiting for those final minutes to go down. But I naturally celebrated

When you think of every game they played it was shown all over the country and when it comes to the North East there were Jill Scott and Beth Mead, players in the squad from up there. I’m sure the whole nation were watching. Hopefully, that inspires young girls all over England, especially in the North East where they have come from.

To get other teams from the North East can see that and see how the game has grown and invest in grassroots football or academies and teams to really get the North East really going with football over the next few years. This is why working with McDonald’s on their Fun Football programme is so important.

I didn’t grow up where it was normal for girls to be playing football, I played with the local lads. So that resource with the visibility of not only female coaches but girls playing football for free, can only help encourage the already inspired girls from watching the Euros.

How do you reflect on her time at Sunderland and is she still in touch with anyone involved at the club?

My time at Sunderland is pretty much where it all began and I owe them a lot as a club and as a whole because they allowed me an opportunity to play football and get into a good place with good players and good managers that supported me and allowed me to push on and move to where I needed to go and I am very thankful.

We obviously won the National League at Sunderland so that was an amazing moment as a player to start winning trophies and I just really enjoyed my football there.

I’ve been at Arsenal for 12 years, and I struggle to go home at the best of times. I’m not involved with the club and lots of players have changed since I was there 12 years ago. I always want them to do well, but when I’m just focusing on football they are a long way from where I am now.

What does Sunderland as a place and a football club mean to you?

Obviously, Arsenal has been my home for 12 years but Sunderland has been a huge part of that.

I have only been at two main clubs for my whole career and that was Sunderland and Arsenal, so when I think of Sunderland I just think of the good times of starting off in football enjoying it and being around really good people who got me to where I am today.

What have you made of Sunderland's story since she left, the double relegation and subsequent return to the Championship?

It’s hard with Sunderland because when the WSL happened it was about putting a bid in and saying what money and facilities you had, and Sunderland didn’t have the backing, and naturally, they lost a lot of players like myself who wanted to be in the top league you know.

Naturally, that was disappointing for us because we might have stayed at Sunderland, and you just never know where your journey might have gone.

But when it comes to Sunderland you just have to hope there are people up there seeing the women’s game change and how many players came from Sunderland who have now become top top players at elite level and hopefully the girls there can be supported and more support can go into the club to provide them with everything they will need.