Mel Reay's side play their final game of the Championship campaign this weekend against Blackburn Rovers, having secured their safety and a place in the second tier for next season.

The club are eager to build their operation sustainably but equally, understand the need to keep pace with a division where the resource and general standard is improving dramatically.

As such, Sunderland will move to hybrid model for next season, which will allow them to retain some key players who wish to continue pursuing their careers outside of the game by continuing on a part-time contract.

Sunderland Women will award some of their squad full-time contracts this summer

Awarding some full-time contracts should give the club a far better chance both of retaining their best young talent, and allowing those players to realise their potential on Wearside. It also offers an important pathway to those currently playing in the Foundation of Light's Regional Talent Centre: the club's U23 side have gone unbeaten in their first campaign and have already won the Durham FA Women's League One title.

Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman said: "We have fully integrated the women's team within our football operation throughout the past two seasons and following promotion in 2021, the club has made an assured transition to the second tier.

"We remain committed to playing our part in the development of the women's game and believe our continued investment will allow the team to take further striders forward during the 2023-24 season."

The club have already handed full-time contracts to key members of the backroom staff over the past year, which General Manager Alex Clarke said would aid the transition to the hybrid model.

He said: "The team's progression since the festive period has been supported by the recruitment of a range of full-time staff, which will also ensure the appropriate resource is in place as we move to a hybrid model.