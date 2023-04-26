Ex-Sunderland star reveals family's surprising Newcastle United allegiances

The Euro 2022 winner was born in Sunderland before making her debut for the Black Cats in 2004. Stints at Everton, Manchester City and Aston Villa followed before the midfielder retired last year after the historic win with England.

Speaking to Sky Bet’s next episode of The Overlap, however, Scott revealed how her family is split between Sunderland and Newcastle fans.

“You have to like football from a young age in Sunderland. Our household was split when it came to Sunderland v Newcastle. My brother’s Newcastle, I’m Sunderland because my dad’s side of the family was Newcastle, and my mum’s was Sunderland. My dad tried to force us to support Newcastle and then when I went to school, I just got bullied so much I was like ‘I’m supporting Sunderland’. He really stuck with it.

NAPLES, ITALY - MARCH 23: Jill Scott looks on after the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying round group C match between Italy and England at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on March 23, 2023 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

“Football was just in us from the age of seven, eight, nine. I had a season ticket for Sunderland – I watched Sunderland on the Saturday and then I had my game on a Sunday.

“There’s a lot of players from the north-east. You have Jordan Nobbs, Lucy Bronze, Carly Telford, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead, who all went on to play for England and if you look at all of those players, there’s a really big work ethic.

