What an occasion that must have been for Sunderland fans - when they watched their favourites tackle Juventus on a freezing Wearside night.

It happened in 1957 and the Italian footballers were photographed by the Sunderland Echo as excitement mounted for the game.

John Charles on Wearside

The Juventus part visited Roker Park for a brief inspection of the ground on which they played in a floodlit game on a Monday night.

The Juventus team pictured during an inspection of the Roker Park pitch in 1957. | se

They were also pictured relaxing before the match and stars such as John Charles took the spotlight.

Charlie Hurley was in the Black Cats line-up

As to the match, Sunderland played well and fielded a team which included Charlie Hurley, Ambrose Fogarty and Stan Anderson.

John Charles and his team-mates relaxing before the big match in Sunderland in 1957. | se

The Black Cats, though, eventually lost 2-0 despite forcing the Juve goalkeeper into a string of wonderful saves in Arctic conditions.

Juve were back in 2007

The two teams would meet again in 2007 at the Stadium of Light and this time, Sunderland took a share of the honours in a 1-1 draw with the likes of Buffon and Del Piero playing for the opposition, while Richardson, Murphy, Etuhu and Stokes turned out for the Black Cats.

Share your memories of special Black Cats nights by emailing [email protected]