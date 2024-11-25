Sunderland's historic - and freezing - clash with Juventus in 1957: A night to remember
It happened in 1957 and the Italian footballers were photographed by the Sunderland Echo as excitement mounted for the game.
John Charles on Wearside
The Juventus part visited Roker Park for a brief inspection of the ground on which they played in a floodlit game on a Monday night.
They were also pictured relaxing before the match and stars such as John Charles took the spotlight.
Charlie Hurley was in the Black Cats line-up
As to the match, Sunderland played well and fielded a team which included Charlie Hurley, Ambrose Fogarty and Stan Anderson.
The Black Cats, though, eventually lost 2-0 despite forcing the Juve goalkeeper into a string of wonderful saves in Arctic conditions.
Juve were back in 2007
The two teams would meet again in 2007 at the Stadium of Light and this time, Sunderland took a share of the honours in a 1-1 draw with the likes of Buffon and Del Piero playing for the opposition, while Richardson, Murphy, Etuhu and Stokes turned out for the Black Cats.
