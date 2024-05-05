77 photos of loyal Sunderland fans against Sheffield Wednesday as Wearside pays tribute to Charlie Hurley

Sunderland were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday in their final game of the season – and our cameras were in attendance to capture the action.

By James Copley
Published 5th May 2024, 11:30 BST

The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when Liam Palmer opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Barry Bannan. The visitors then doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Josh Windass converted Pol Valentin’s cross.

Before and during the game, Sunderland fans paid tribute to the late Charlie Hurley after The King’s sad passing last week.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day:

Sunderland lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the 2023-24 season. The Black Cats finished 16th despite huge backing from fans throughout the campaign.

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the 2023-24 season. The Black Cats finished 16th despite huge backing from fans throughout the campaign.

Photo Sales
Sunderland lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the 2023-24 season. The Black Cats finished 16th despite huge backing from fans throughout the campaign.

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the 2023-24 season. The Black Cats finished 16th despite huge backing from fans throughout the campaign.

Photo Sales
Sunderland lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the 2023-24 season. The Black Cats finished 16th despite huge backing from fans throughout the campaign.

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the 2023-24 season. The Black Cats finished 16th despite huge backing from fans throughout the campaign.

Photo Sales
Sunderland lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the 2023-24 season. The Black Cats finished 16th despite huge backing from fans throughout the campaign.

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the 2023-24 season. The Black Cats finished 16th despite huge backing from fans throughout the campaign.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 20
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandSheffield WednesdayWearside

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.