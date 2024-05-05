The Black Cats fell a goal down in the 29th minute when Liam Palmer opened the scoring after an excellent pass from Barry Bannan. The visitors then doubled their advantage nine minutes later when Josh Windass converted Pol Valentin’s cross.
Before and during the game, Sunderland fans paid tribute to the late Charlie Hurley after The King’s sad passing last week.
Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day:
1. Sunderland fans
Sunderland lost 2-0 at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday in the final game of the 2023-24 season. The Black Cats finished 16th despite huge backing from fans throughout the campaign.
2. Sunderland fans
3. Sunderland fans
4. Sunderland fans
