The weather didn't dampen the spirits of these music fans. Check out more of our Sunderland gig highlights. Picture: David Allan.The weather didn't dampen the spirits of these music fans. Check out more of our Sunderland gig highlights. Picture: David Allan.
Live music in Sunderland: From Elton John to Rod Stewart and The Beatles - remembering when music royalty graced the city

By Debra Fox
Published 30th May 2024, 04:55 BST
Are you ready for a singalong?

Bruce Springsteen made a triumphant return to the Stadium of Light this month – and The Boss really had the city rocking! With that in mind, we have taken a trip down memory lane to the best concerts you have ever attended on Wearside.

From The Beatles at The Rink to Thin Lizzy at the Mecca or one of the megastars at the SOL, Sunderland has welcomed bona fide music royalty over the years. Check out these gig highlights – as chosen by members of the Wearside Echoes Facebook community – and let us know if you were there!

The Beatles line up for a photocall in Sunderland in 1963. Did you see them at The Rink?

1. The Beatles

The Beatles line up for a photocall in Sunderland in 1963. Did you see them at The Rink? Photo: Sunderland Echo

Beyonce fans in the queue at the Stadium of Light for her 2016 Formation World Tour. Were you there?

2. Beyonce

Beyonce fans in the queue at the Stadium of Light for her 2016 Formation World Tour. Were you there? Photo: Stu Norton

Born to run! The Boss showing us how it's done at the Stadium of Light in 2011.

3. Bruce Springsteen

Born to run! The Boss showing us how it's done at the Stadium of Light in 2011. Photo: David Allan

Pictured in 1987, excited fans in the queue to get tickets to see David Bowie in Sunderland.

4. David Bowie

Pictured in 1987, excited fans in the queue to get tickets to see David Bowie in Sunderland. Photo: Sunderland Echo

