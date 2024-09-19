Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a common denominator between pies, turf and a painting.

They were all kept as mementoes of Roker Park.

It got us wondering about the other unusual souvenirs you kept from the days of the old SAFC home.

Roker Park remembered and framed

Margaret Calvert and Norman Pounder had a big picture of a floodlit Roker Park outside their pub, The Cambridge, in 1997.

Mercury Inns, owners of The Cambridge, had just completed a major refurbishment of the landmark venue when Norman and Margaret said they were keen to see Roker Park in the new artwork. A company in Birmingham duly obliged.

Publicans Margaret Calvert and Norman Pounder with the new sign outside The Cambridge in June 1997. | Sunderland Echo

A pie in the freezer

Sunderland man Ron Thoms kept his own unusual reminder of the ground.

During the Farewell to Roker game, in May 1997, Ron bought a pie - and he still had it in his freezer when the Echo caught up with him two years later.

Roker Park in an aerial view from 1992. | se

It was only during a chat in the pub with his friends that he remembered his odd souvenir.

One friend had a brick, another a chunk of turf and a pal had bought part of a crash barrier he used to lean on - but Ron, 39, took the biscuit - or rather the pie.

‘There was more air in them than meat’

He said: “I have watched Sunderland since I was seven and always liked a pie at half-time.

“There was more air in them than meat, but it was traditional to get a pie and Bovril and I must have bought thousands.

“As I left Roker Park for the final time I passed the shed they sold pies from and bought one for old time’s sake.

‘I couldn’t bring myself to eat it’

“I couldn’t bring myself to eat it, so when I got home, I labelled it and put it in the freezer. I had forgotten about it until the lads in the pub starting bringing back the memories.”

Another fan with his own memento was Bob Dixon. Among his many souvenirs was the Farewell to Roker football.

Bob Dixon with his SAFC memorabilia Farewell Roker Park ball which was ready for auction at Boldon Auction Galleries in 2020. | Sunderland Echo

The centre spot from the turf was dug up by Charlie Hurley so that it could be taken to the club's new stadium.

But we want to know about the mementoes you kept from the old ground.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.