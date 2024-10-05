The Sunderland shop owner who had 1,000 skateboard fans backing him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A huge campaign was under way in Sunderland this time 47 years ago.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whole families and one of Wearside’s best known shop owners joined in.

If you were a skateboard fan, you might remember 1977 and the year when more than 1,000 parents and children signed a petition demanding facilities in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skateboarding on the old Town Hall site in Fawcett Street in October 1977. | se

Read More When a 9.30pm curfew was planned for Sunderland teenagers in the 1970s

Joseph’s shop owner led the way

They weren’t alone in their battle either. High-profile shop owner Michael Joseph was right behind the campaign and even organised the petition.

He told the Echo at the time: “Every skateboard we sell, the parents say they would like to see somewhere provided for the children to use them.

“We have been collecting names for only one week. In another week or so I will be presenting it to the council.”

Michael Joseph, of Joseph's toy shop in Holmeside, Sunderland. | se

12 year old also collected signatures

Skateboard enthusiast Gary Gamblin, 12, also collected signatures for a petition. He and his friends wanted the council to build a skateboard area on the reclaimed Silksworth pit heap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The youngsters even discussed where the money would come from for such a scheme.

Another Sunderland skateboarding scene from October 1977. | se

They believed that funds which are raised from the Sunderland Borough Lottery could be used to provide a skateboarding park.

Shear success for a Sunderland boy band

Tell us if you were one of the skateboard campaigners.

As a reminder, here are some other stories which made the news that month.

Five Sunderland boys hoping to make a name for themselves in the world of pop music were Shear Khan who, since their formation 18 months earlier, had made considerable strides in the local music industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland pop group Shear Khan in 1977. Left to right: Jonathon Johnston, Michael Roper, John Henderson, Philip Pearson and Desmond Sloan. | se

670 bowlers can’t be wrong

Sunderland Indoor Bowls Club, which was going to be held at Crowtree, had attracted 670 men and 160 teams after an initial registration session.

A bowls session at Crowtree Leisure Centre. | se

The winner of the first Sunderland lottery turned down the chance of a slap-up lunch with the Mayor - so she could attend to her home help duties.

Florrie Turnbull, 44, from Hetton, was buying groceries in a corner shop when a council official told her that she had won the prize.

The winner of Sunderland's first lottery - Florrie Turnbull of Hetton. | se

Minutes later she was sipping champagne with the Mayor of Sunderland, Coun Tom Bridges.

But because of her home help duties she turned down the chance of a civic lunch afterwards.

Tell us about your memories of life in Sunderland back then by emailing [email protected]