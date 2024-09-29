Baths, canteens, saunas - an alternative look at life in Sunderland's pits

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We dug into the archives and found all these alternative views of life in the pits.

Away from the coalface, all this was going on at collieries on Wearside.

There were saunas at Hetton, a pit pool at Dawdon and dandelion and burdock for refreshment at Silksworth.

Find out more in our Echo retro tribute to the bustling colliery industry.