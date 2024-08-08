Nine golden Sunderland skateboarding moments to remember after TeamGB wowed at the Olympics

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 8th Aug 2024, 16:01 GMT

It’s the hottest sport of the moment thanks to its remarkable competitors. We’re talking about skateboarding.

Millions of people saw Sky Brown’s medal-winning performance at the Olympics.

And let’s hear it for Andy McDonald, 51, who also did Team GB proud in the sport.

But skateboarding has had plenty of highlights closer to home. Have a look at these Sunderland Echo archive scenes spanning 30 years from 1977 onwards.

Sunderland skateboard memories from 1977 to 2007.

1. Get on board

Sunderland skateboard memories from 1977 to 2007. | se

Photo Sales
Showing off some tricks with friends watching in Fawcett Street in 1977.

2. Time for tricks

Showing off some tricks with friends watching in Fawcett Street in 1977. | se

Photo Sales
Sales assistant Martin Senior was pictured with a selection of skateboards outside Lermans in Holmeside in October 1977.

3. Looking back at Lermans

Sales assistant Martin Senior was pictured with a selection of skateboards outside Lermans in Holmeside in October 1977. | se

Photo Sales
Skateboarding on the old Town Hall site in Fawcett Street in October 1977.

4. Flashback to 1977

Skateboarding on the old Town Hall site in Fawcett Street in October 1977. | se

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice