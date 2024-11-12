The biggest Gang Show ever to be seen in Sunderland - 50 years ago this month

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 12th Nov 2024, 10:51 BST

What a cast and what a show. In fact, it was a ground breaker for Sunderland 50 years ago.

The Gang Show in the town in 1974 was like nothing which had gone before.

Rehearsals under way at Southmoor School for the 1974 Sunderland Gang Show. It was a huge production with a cast of 220 people.Rehearsals under way at Southmoor School for the 1974 Sunderland Gang Show. It was a huge production with a cast of 220 people.
Rehearsals under way at Southmoor School for the 1974 Sunderland Gang Show. It was a huge production with a cast of 220 people.

A cast of hundreds - and two bands

It had a cast of 220 performers as well as two bands - the Houghton Pipe Band and the Jarrow Sea Cadet Band.

Dozens of Sunderland Scouts took part in the show which was presented at the Empire Theatre.

The Empire Theatre in Sunderland.The Empire Theatre in Sunderland.
The Empire Theatre in Sunderland.

It was a major success

It lasted for a week and was hailed in the Sunderland Echo at the time as ’the first major Gang Show to be produced in the town’.

Our photo shows some of the cast getting in some preparations at Southmoor School in early November 1974.

Tell us if you were among them by emailing [email protected].

