The biggest Gang Show ever to be seen in Sunderland - 50 years ago this month
What a cast and what a show. In fact, it was a ground breaker for Sunderland 50 years ago.
A cast of hundreds - and two bands
It had a cast of 220 performers as well as two bands - the Houghton Pipe Band and the Jarrow Sea Cadet Band.
Dozens of Sunderland Scouts took part in the show which was presented at the Empire Theatre.
It was a major success
It lasted for a week and was hailed in the Sunderland Echo at the time as ’the first major Gang Show to be produced in the town’.
Our photo shows some of the cast getting in some preparations at Southmoor School in early November 1974.
Tell us if you were among them by emailing [email protected].
