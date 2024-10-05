12 cosy pictures from opening night at Houghton Feast 2024

The festival, which has its roots on Medieval times, got under way with a community show, opening ceremony and switch-on of the feast illuminations.

Events took place in The Broadway in Houghton, with family fun and guests including Mayor of Sunderland Councillor Allison Chisnall - who performed the switch-on honours - enjoying the event.

Houghton Brass Band, Zazz dancers and Houghton Feast Children’s Choir were among those entertaining the crowds.

Highlights of Saturday, October 5 include the Carnival Parade and the traditional Ox Roast.

The parade, which gets under way at 2pm, will make its way from Station Road to Rectory Park via Newbottle Street and The Broadway.

Among those taking part will be Houghton Pipe Band, Houghton Brass Band, The Bangshees, Pittington Brass Band, the Darlington Diamonds jazz band and the Get Set Samba Youth Band, as well as dancers, vintage steam vehicles, costumed characters and Billy Purvis the Clown.

A whole ox has been roasted overnight and will be served up in sandwiches in the grounds of the Old Rectory, where the first oxen were roasted by Rector Bernard Gilpin to feed Houghton's poor in the 16th century.

The funfair will open on Sunday, October 6, the first time it has begun on opening weekend, providing an extra afternoon of family fun between 1pm and 6pm.

A firework spectacular will take place on Monday, October 7. from 7.30pm and can be viewed from Dairy Lane and the area surrounding Durham Road Playing Fields.

Find out more about Houghton Feast at www.mysunderland.co.uk/houghtonfeast

