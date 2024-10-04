Children's light creation to be unveiled as part of Houghton Feast events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors to the 2024 Houghton Feast are urged to look at something very special in Rectory Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rectory Park heart design will be revealed on Sunday. | Creo Comms

During the school summer holidays Houghton Le Spring Residents CIC encouraged local children to design a feature to complement the community lights on display in the park during Houghton Feast.

The lights remain lit until Christmas and have become a real community favorite and have made a welcome return to Houghton. Funds were raised by the local community and The Old Rectory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning design is a beautiful heart which three children independently designed, but the beautiful creation is yet to be revealed to the public.

On Sunday, October 6 the heart will be lit for the first time; two days after the official switch on. The children themselves will be there to light it up.

Other events around the parade on Saturday, October 5 are crafts, refreshments, a Puffing Billy ride and "the best bubbles in town", all of which is completely the work of volunteers.

There is a huge array of attractions and events at Houghton Feast, which runs from October 4-13.