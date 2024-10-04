Children's light creation to be unveiled as part of Houghton Feast events
During the school summer holidays Houghton Le Spring Residents CIC encouraged local children to design a feature to complement the community lights on display in the park during Houghton Feast.
The lights remain lit until Christmas and have become a real community favorite and have made a welcome return to Houghton. Funds were raised by the local community and The Old Rectory.
The winning design is a beautiful heart which three children independently designed, but the beautiful creation is yet to be revealed to the public.
On Sunday, October 6 the heart will be lit for the first time; two days after the official switch on. The children themselves will be there to light it up.
Other events around the parade on Saturday, October 5 are crafts, refreshments, a Puffing Billy ride and "the best bubbles in town", all of which is completely the work of volunteers.
There is a huge array of attractions and events at Houghton Feast, which runs from October 4-13.
