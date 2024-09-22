Nine pictures of Nisa store staff well known to their customers across Sunderland past and present

By Chris Cordner

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 07:43 BST

We love putting Sunderland businesses in the retro picture.

That’s exactly what we have done with this look back at staff in Nisa stores across Wearside from 2009 to 2020.

We’ve got reminders from Silksworth Lane, Hetton, Barmston, Broadway and East Herrington.

Enjoy the Echo archive trip back in time and then tell us which business to put the nostalgia spotlight on next.

A gallery of Nisa scenes stretching from 2009 to 2020. See how many faces you recognise.

Denise Davis (left) and Angela Kibble of the Nisa store, in Silksworth Lane were helping pupils from New Silksworth Infant School to learn all about fruit and veg in 2009.

Children from New Silksworth Infant School enjoyed their day at the Silksworth Lane store in 2009.

The new Nisa store in Barmston was opened in 2011 and Bob Singh (centre) showed the deputy mayor and mayoress of Sunderland Cllr Ian Kay and Cllr Barbara McClennan around.

