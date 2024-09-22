That’s exactly what we have done with this look back at staff in Nisa stores across Wearside from 2009 to 2020.
Enjoy the Echo archive trip back in time and then tell us which business to put the nostalgia spotlight on next.
1. Memories in store
A gallery of Nisa scenes stretching from 2009 to 2020. See how many faces you recognise. | se
2. School day in Silksworth
Denise Davis (left) and Angela Kibble of the Nisa store, in Silksworth Lane were helping pupils from New Silksworth Infant School to learn all about fruit and veg in 2009. | se
3. Food for thought from 2009
Children from New Silksworth Infant School enjoyed their day at the Silksworth Lane store in 2009. | se
4. New in 2011
The new Nisa store in Barmston was opened in 2011 and Bob Singh (centre) showed the deputy mayor and mayoress of Sunderland Cllr Ian Kay and Cllr Barbara McClennan around. | se
