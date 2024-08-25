TV hero Nick Knowles who helped Houghton couple is on Strictly Come Dancing line-up for 2024
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
TV personality Nick Knowles has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up The star of DIY SOS is one of 15 celebrities bidding for success under the glitterball.
Making dreams come true
It was only 11 years ago when he headed 70 tradesmen and women who came to Wearside for The Big Build project.
The builders, plumbers, plasterers, and more, transformed the home of a couple so that it catered for disabilities.
A lovely family who deserved help
Nick said at the time that he was pleased to be helping such a worthy family.
"They are lovely, " he told the Echo. "And like so many people who have lived their lives paying into the system, they now find themselves needing help."
Nick and the team were instant heroes and another recently announced 2024 Strictly star was also a hero on Wearside in 2017.
Plenty of familiar names this year
Footballer Paul Merson joined Jeff Stelling and fellow former players to do the March for Men trip in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.
It took in Durham County Cricket Club and the Stadium of Light.
And in 2022, Paul helped out another great cause when he donated an autographed shirt to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.
Fellow it all through the Sunderland Echo
Other celebrities taking part in Strictly this year include; JB Gill, Toyah Willcox, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Wynne Evans, Chris McCausland, Dr Punam Krishan, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean and Sam Quek.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.