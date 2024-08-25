Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He’s a hero to people in need on Wearside - and now you can see him dance.

TV personality Nick Knowles has joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up The star of DIY SOS is one of 15 celebrities bidding for success under the glitterball.

DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles (front centre) with some of his team of builders and local tradesmen in Houghton 11 years ago. | se

Making dreams come true

We are wondering if you can remember when he made dreams come true in Houghton in 2013.

It was only 11 years ago when he headed 70 tradesmen and women who came to Wearside for The Big Build project.

The builders, plumbers, plasterers, and more, transformed the home of a couple so that it catered for disabilities.

Nick Knowles pictured in Houghton-le-Spring in 2013. | se

A lovely family who deserved help

Nick said at the time that he was pleased to be helping such a worthy family.

"They are lovely, " he told the Echo. "And like so many people who have lived their lives paying into the system, they now find themselves needing help."

Nick and the team were instant heroes and another recently announced 2024 Strictly star was also a hero on Wearside in 2017.

Plenty of familiar names this year

Footballer Paul Merson joined Jeff Stelling and fellow former players to do the March for Men trip in aid of Prostate Cancer UK.

Paul Merson pictured with Jeff Stelling and lots of other fundraisers during the March for Men charity walk in 2017. | se

It took in Durham County Cricket Club and the Stadium of Light.

And in 2022, Paul helped out another great cause when he donated an autographed shirt to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Other celebrities taking part in Strictly this year include; JB Gill, Toyah Willcox, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks, Wynne Evans, Chris McCausland, Dr Punam Krishan, Shayne Ward, Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas, Jamie Borthwick, Tom Dean and Sam Quek.