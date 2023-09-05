News you can trust since 1873
Why you should get checked out: Prostate cancer's North East detection rates

Sobering statistics: But help is available

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST- 2 min read
More than 140 men a day are being diagnosed with prostate cancer across the UK.

The sobering facts also show 52,000 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer every year on average.  

But help is at hand and Prostate Cancer UK has shared information on how people can get help.

How you can get help

The details for the charity's live chatline, nurses and website can be found at the bottom of the story.

The charity has shared the figures with the Sunderland Echo to raise awareness of the disease.

Laura Kerby, Chief Executive at Prostate Cancer UK, said thousands of men missed out on a diagnosis during the pandemic.

"We know that there’s more to do, as too many men still being diagnosed too late and some areas of the country recovering more slowly than others.  

“That’s why we need to keep reaching those men who are most at risk of prostate cancer – including men over 50, Black men, and men with a history of prostate cancer in their family. 

20,000 referrals in June this year

Referral rates are improving. There were 20,732 referrals for suspected urological cancer in June this year.

Watch the video and take the risk checker to check your risk of prostate cancer.

That's a 21% increase on the same month in 2019 while in the same month, there were 6,144 treatments for urological cancer which is a 24% increase over the same period.

Laura added: "This huge rise in referrals and treatments is testament to the incredible work done by so many to raise awareness and I thank the NHS staff who are treating more patients than ever before."

Latest figures from our region

In the North East, latest statistics show;

1,608 men were diagnosed with prostate cancer in the North East in 2020.

17,431 men were living with prostate cancer in the North East in 2019.

526 men died from prostate cancer in 2020.

But early detection is making a difference.

SAFC star caught it early

We recently told how former Black Cats defender Gary Bennett got checked out and was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Gary Bennett MBE who has urged men to get checked for prostate cancer.
He needs check-ups every three-to-six-months to 'keep on top of it' and urged other men: "Go and get checked out. Make sure there's nothing wrong.

We also reported on Sunderland fan Ian Pattison who only found out he had prostate cancer after following the tragic story of Bill Turnbull, and getting checked out himself.

Ian Pattison who has shared his own prostate cancer story.

Anyone with concerns about prostate cancer may contact Prostate Cancer UK's Specialist Nurses in confidence on 0800 074 8383 or online via the Live Chat instant messaging service:www.prostatecanceruk.org.

The Specialist Nurse phone service is free to landlines and open from 9am to 5pm on weekdays, 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays.   

The charity is also urging men to use an online risk checker which is helping to save lives.

The 30-second risk checker aims to help men understand their risk and decide whether a PSA blood test is right for them.

You can find it here.

