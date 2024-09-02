Your memories of the little maternity hospital with a big reputation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It might be long gone but loads of you still remember Thorpe Maternity Hospital.

Sunderland Echo readers loved it so much that they still recall that it was ‘fabulous’ ‘beautiful’ and had caring staff.

A ward inside Thorpe Maternity Hospital as it looked in 1957. | se

It prompted lots of responses from Echo followers who remembered the hospital which was just outside Easington Village.

Her dad walked home from Easington to Sunderland in the night

Brenda O’Neill recalled how, when she was born, her mother was taken to Thorpe because all beds in Sunderland were full.

‘All was well, except that Dad had to walk to Sunderland in the early hours of the morning to get back home and look after my sister.’

Pauline Price said it was a great hospital. Both her and her son were born there.

Some of the last mums to have babies at Thorpe Maternity Hospital before its closure in 1986. | se

‘Best hospital ever’

Pauline Yates, David Stevens, Denise Smith, Kathleen Wilkinson, Jackie Haddon and Jackie Thornton were also born at Thorpe.

Elaine Gibson said it was ‘fantastic’ and Anne Stavers hailed it as the ‘best hospital ever’.

Thanks to everyone who responded to the article.

Another view of Thorpe Maternity Hospital near Peterlee.

Last births in 1986

The last baby born at the East Durham hospital arrived on August 31, 1986, and mothers booked into Thorpe after that were transferred.

More than £200,000 was spent on the Sunderland hospital in anticipation of the closure of Thorpe to provide many new facilities and hi-tech equipment.

Mums from Easington, Blackhall and Peterlee were among the last group of women to have their babies at Thorpe. It officially closed on September 15, 1986, before it re-opened as a Hartlepool Health Authority geriatric unit a day later.

Our story about Thorpe Hospital which got such a great response earlier this month. | se

Feelings ran high

But feelings ran high against the closure of Thorpe because of increased travelling distances.

Tell us about the hospitals, workplaces, pubs and clubs you miss from the past. Email [email protected]