Good Friday memories from Farringdon: A tribute to the fancy dress contest

You dressed as crazy frog, Penshaw monument and an Easter chick
By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Mar 2024, 11:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

What an Easter treat we've got for you from Farringdon.

Every Good Friday, Farringdon Social Club would hold a fancy dress competition for local children and the entries were outstanding.

A tribute to Penshaw Monument in the 1995 fancy dress competition.A tribute to Penshaw Monument in the 1995 fancy dress competition.
A tribute to Penshaw Monument in the 1995 fancy dress competition.

Twenty years of great scenes

We've got memories from as far back as 1991 and right up to 2011.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Echo archives contain photos of excellent costumes of daffodils, Deal or No Deal, crazy frog and a pearly king and queen.

A great deal from Farringdon in April 2007.A great deal from Farringdon in April 2007.
A great deal from Farringdon in April 2007.

Eyes down for bingo memories

There was a year 2000 bingo caller and a perfect tribute to Penshaw monument from 1995.

We've got an Easter chick, flags of all nations and Alice in Wonderland.

Tell us if you spotted someone you know by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:FilmEasterMemoriesSunderlandNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.