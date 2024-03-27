Good Friday memories from Farringdon: A tribute to the fancy dress contest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

What an Easter treat we've got for you from Farringdon.

Every Good Friday, Farringdon Social Club would hold a fancy dress competition for local children and the entries were outstanding.

A tribute to Penshaw Monument in the 1995 fancy dress competition.

Twenty years of great scenes

We've got memories from as far back as 1991 and right up to 2011.

The Echo archives contain photos of excellent costumes of daffodils, Deal or No Deal, crazy frog and a pearly king and queen.

A great deal from Farringdon in April 2007.

Eyes down for bingo memories

There was a year 2000 bingo caller and a perfect tribute to Penshaw monument from 1995.

We've got an Easter chick, flags of all nations and Alice in Wonderland.