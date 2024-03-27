Good Friday memories from Farringdon: A tribute to the fancy dress contest
You dressed as crazy frog, Penshaw monument and an Easter chick
What an Easter treat we've got for you from Farringdon.
Every Good Friday, Farringdon Social Club would hold a fancy dress competition for local children and the entries were outstanding.
Twenty years of great scenes
The Echo archives contain photos of excellent costumes of daffodils, Deal or No Deal, crazy frog and a pearly king and queen.
Eyes down for bingo memories
We've got an Easter chick, flags of all nations and Alice in Wonderland.
