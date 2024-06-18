Crime in Sunderland: The murky world of the Victorian criminals and how to find out more
There’s a grisly twist on the way to the monthly talks given by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.
The fascinating June event will be all about crime in Wearside in the Victorian era.
A new day for the monthly talks
And those interested should note that the Antiquarians will be holding its talks on a new day.
Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “We have changed the evening and our talks will be held on Thursdays instead of the Tuesdays that we have had them in the past.
The next talk is on Thursday, June 20 in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road opposite the society's Heritage Centre.
It starts at 7.30pm with doors open at 6.40pm.
Vividly illustrated and a fascinating evening
Philip added: “The talk is vividly illustrated and its title is True Crime In And Around Victorian Sunderland.
“It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening with murders, assaults, drunkenness and even madness in 19th Century Sunderland”
It will be presented by Sharon Vincent and admission is £2 for members and £3 for non members.
Heritage Centre is a great place to learn about Sunderland history
You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.
You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org
And to become a member, email [email protected]
