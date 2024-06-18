Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sunderland event will be filled with tales of ‘murders, assaults, drunkenness and madness’.

There’s a grisly twist on the way to the monthly talks given by Sunderland Antiquarian Society.

The fascinating June event will be all about crime in Wearside in the Victorian era.

On duty in Sunderland's past. | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

A new day for the monthly talks

And those interested should note that the Antiquarians will be holding its talks on a new day.

Society secretary Philip Curtis said: “We have changed the evening and our talks will be held on Thursdays instead of the Tuesdays that we have had them in the past.

The next talk is on Thursday, June 20 in the Bethany Hall in the Bede Tower in Ryhope Road opposite the society's Heritage Centre.

Sunderland Antiquarian Society which is holding its next talk on Thursday, June 20. | other 3rd party

It starts at 7.30pm with doors open at 6.40pm.

Vividly illustrated and a fascinating evening

Philip added: “The talk is vividly illustrated and its title is True Crime In And Around Victorian Sunderland.

“It should be a fascinating, nostalgic evening with murders, assaults, drunkenness and even madness in 19th Century Sunderland”

The police station in West Wear Street, | Sunderland Antiquarian Society

It will be presented by Sharon Vincent and admission is £2 for members and £3 for non members.

Heritage Centre is a great place to learn about Sunderland history

You can find out more about the Antiquarian Society by getting along to its Heritage Centre which is open in Douro Terrace on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9.30am to 12pm.

You can also visit the Antiquarian Society’s Facebook page or its website which is at http://www.sunderland-antiquarians.org