Let’s paws for a moment to pay tribute to some talented Wearside animals which made the headlines.

We hope it inspires you to get in touch and tell us all about your intelligent iguana, clever cockatoo or brainy budgie - or any other pet for that matter.

Ziggy’s tribute to Glenn Miller

Let’s hear it for Ziggy the Sunderland cockatiel could knock out a great tune with his wonderful whistling in 2004.

Ziggy the cockatiel could knock out a great tune with his wonderful whistling in 2004. | se

He had a range of songs including the sounds of Glenn Miller.

Here is Ziggy with owner Etta Clinton.

Ziggy knocks out a tune accompanied by owner Etta Clinton. | se

Nothing’s a hurdle for Mr P

Mr P did more than just cheer up the residents in the Cedar Court nursing home in Seaham, in 2013.

He even got in the lift and went to the first floor to meet residents who could not make it to the lower level.

Here’s the American miniature horse making a difference 11 years ago, pictured getting in the lift with Katy Smith.

American miniature horse Mr P at the Cedar Court Care Home, Seaham, in April 2013. | se

Bella’s year of amazing tricks

We couldn’t end our animal tale without a tribute to Bella.

The clever Cocker Spaniel Bella was a top dog when it came to doing tricks in 2015.

Amazing Bella demonstrates one of her tricks in 2015. | se

It could do anything from playing basketball to rolling out a carpet and kung fu moves to emptying the washing machine.

Nine years ago, Bella did one trick a day for a 365-day challenge to raise funds for a charity.

Owner Lynn Stacey from Hetton, said she’d be lost without Bella, an assistance dog who helps her with day-to-day tasks.

Tell us about the amazing creatures who make a huge difference to your life.