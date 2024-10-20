Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let’s fly back to a Sunderland story which put seagulls in the news - for the right reasons.

The debate about the birds has raged for decades. Pest or a welcome part of Wearside.

Evie the sick seagull

Well, back in 2013, Evie the seagull was doing her bit to be an ambassador for the birds. The chick was nursed back from the brink of death by an animal-loving grandma.

Sandra Collier began to care for the herring gull after she landed on her garden lawn around a month earlier.

The grandma-of-five, of Roker saw the bird was in need of urgent care and decided to shelter her in her garden shed, believing she would be giving the bird a quiet place to die as she thought she was unlikely to make it.

Evie the Fulwell gull who proved to be a bird ambassador in 2013. | se

The bird which slept in a cat bed

But thanks to Sandra’s care, the gull lived in her back garden and makes visits into the home.

It slept in a cat bed and drank from a children’s slide as the rest of her family - mother, father and two other chicks - lived on the roof of the house.

"I’ve never taken a bird in before, " said Sandra in 2013, who picked the name Evie after a family friend’s daughter.

Sandra Collier with Evie the young seagull who she nursed since it was a chick. | se

It had a taste for cooked meat and pilchards

"I’m not mad, but when you see something in distress like that you have to do something.

"Now it likes cooked meats and pilchards, and bread soaked in milk."

Tell us about your seagull encounters - good or bad - by emailing [email protected]