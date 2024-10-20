The adopted Sunderland seagull which set up home in a Roker garden
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The debate about the birds has raged for decades. Pest or a welcome part of Wearside.
Evie the sick seagull
Well, back in 2013, Evie the seagull was doing her bit to be an ambassador for the birds. The chick was nursed back from the brink of death by an animal-loving grandma.
Sandra Collier began to care for the herring gull after she landed on her garden lawn around a month earlier.
The grandma-of-five, of Roker saw the bird was in need of urgent care and decided to shelter her in her garden shed, believing she would be giving the bird a quiet place to die as she thought she was unlikely to make it.
The bird which slept in a cat bed
But thanks to Sandra’s care, the gull lived in her back garden and makes visits into the home.
It slept in a cat bed and drank from a children’s slide as the rest of her family - mother, father and two other chicks - lived on the roof of the house.
"I’ve never taken a bird in before, " said Sandra in 2013, who picked the name Evie after a family friend’s daughter.
It had a taste for cooked meat and pilchards
"I’m not mad, but when you see something in distress like that you have to do something.
"Now it likes cooked meats and pilchards, and bread soaked in milk."
Tell us about your seagull encounters - good or bad - by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.