Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

City leaders are expected to approve the next steps for the restoration of Roker Park’s Grade II-listed bandstand next week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet of senior councillors will be asked to back the procurement and award of a contract to repair and refurbish the bandstand and ex-park keeper’s lodge in the historic Roker Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At a council meeting in March, 2022, council bosses said work on the bandstand was due to be completed within 12 months, however the project was pushed back due to other park developments.

Bandstand, Roker Park, Sunderland. Credit (LDRS)

The local authority said delays were due to works on a new café in the park, which is now in operation, as well as other works to restore the park’s water features, including a boating lake.

Regeneration works are part of a wider project to improve facilities at Roker Park, including plans approved in early 2023 for amphitheatre seating near the bandstand with a view of making it the “beating heart of the park once again”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for the bandstand and lodge refurbishment are the third and final stage of the current £1.6million transformation of Roker Park.

A report to Sunderland City Council’s cabinet on Thursday, October 17, outlines how the bandstand and lodge are in a “poor condition” and require “essential repair and refurbishment works to address numerous internal and external defects”.

Proposed improvement works include “roof renewals, structural repairs, damp proofing works, renewal of mechanical and electrical services and installations, renewal of sanitary and kitchen fittings, external timber repairs/renewal and external decoration”.

The contract value for the bandstand and lodge works is estimated at £554,190 and will be funded from existing council budgets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investment aims to bring the bandstand, which has been out of use for years and fenced off as a health and safety precaution, back into public use once again.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, Sunderland City Council’s cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business, said: “Roker Park is one of our best loved parks as well as being a registered park/garden of special historic interest.

“The current condition of the bandstand and lodge detract significantly from our investment in recent and ongoing capital improvements in the park.

“These have included the installation of a new café and a Changing Places accessible toilet facility with a view to increasing visitor numbers and improving the overall visitor experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last month also saw the installation of a new music themed art work celebrating the city’s shipbuilding heritage, which will act as a backdrop to new amphitheatre seating overlooking the bandstand.

“This bears the lyrics of The Lake Poets song ‘Shipyards’, best known as the theme music to the Netflix ‘Sunderland ’til I Die’ series.

“So the repair and refurbishment of the bandstand and the former park keeper’s lodge will not only allow us to complete the current £1.6 million regeneration of the park but also to make the most of the area around the bandstand as a performance space.”

According to its official Historic England listing, the Roker Park bandstand dates from circa 1880 and is recognised for a range of features, including its “corniced base with panelled patterns” and “central cupola raised on pearced iron band with iron cresting”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland City Council’s planning department described the bandstand as a “fine example of a Victorian Bandstand influenced by Chinese style garden buildings” but noted “its condition has deteriorated to a point where it is at risk and can no longer be used”.

Planning documents linked to the previous bandstand application noted parts of the structure suffer from corrosion and staining, as well as “signs of rot to the timbers around the [roof] perimeter”.

The city council previously said “urgent repairs” were needed to ensure the bandstand’s “long-term conservation and [to] re-establish its purpose as a focus for events in the park”.

Proposed works include a range of roof and metalwork repairs, as well as the “full redecoration” of the structure’s central dome or ‘cupola’ and “installing new tiles to cover the bandstand’s existing concrete floor”.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet will meet at 10am at City Hall next Thursday, October 17.