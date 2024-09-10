A look at the history of Washington F Pit from 1968 to 2013 as site looks to the future

By Chris Cordner

Published 10th Sep 2024, 15:47 BST

Exciting times could lie ahead for Washington F Pit Museum - and there’s been plenty of special moments to celebrate already.

Plans have been revealed for an £4.6million development of Washington’s F-Pit Museum and adjoining Albany Park, as reported in the Sunderland Echo.

But the F Pit has already provided us with decades of memories, from its days as a working colliery to its giant spoil heap - and the Sunderland Echo has been there to see it all.

Re-live these memories from 1968 to 2013.

Part of our history and our present - Washington F Pit as a colliery and a museum.

1. F Pit in photos

Part of our history and our present - Washington F Pit as a colliery and a museum.

A mechanical digger can just be seen biting its way into the massive spoil heap at Washington 'F' Colliery in 1968. It was preparing a road for lorries to start carrying away the spoil.

2. In the shadow of the pit heap

A mechanical digger can just be seen biting its way into the massive spoil heap at Washington 'F' Colliery in 1968. It was preparing a road for lorries to start carrying away the spoil.

Taking you back to an aerial view of the pit from September 1978.

3. From the air

Taking you back to an aerial view of the pit from September 1978.

A look outside the museum in an Echo archive photo from May 2004.

4. Preserving the past

A look outside the museum in an Echo archive photo from May 2004.

