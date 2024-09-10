But the F Pit has already provided us with decades of memories, from its days as a working colliery to its giant spoil heap - and the Sunderland Echo has been there to see it all.
Re-live these memories from 1968 to 2013.
1. F Pit in photos
Part of our history and our present - Washington F Pit as a colliery and a museum. | se
2. In the shadow of the pit heap
A mechanical digger can just be seen biting its way into the massive spoil heap at Washington 'F' Colliery in 1968.
It was preparing a road for lorries to start carrying away the spoil. | se
3. From the air
Taking you back to an aerial view of the pit from September 1978. | se
4. Preserving the past
A look outside the museum in an Echo archive photo from May 2004. | se
