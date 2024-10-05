Seven pictures showing changing face of Sunderland's Mowbray Road, from 1942 onwards

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Oct 2024, 05:49 GMT
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 20:36 GMT

Jump in the car and join us for another spot of time travelling. This time we’re heading to Mowbray Road.

We have Echo archive photos of the Sunderland street from 1942 to 2013 and they show everything from Girl Guides in cookery class to Comic Relief day.

It’s a real mix of everything from school scenes to business experts. Enjoy.

Take a few minutes to browse through our archive photos and then get in touch to share your own memories.

1. Your Mowbray Road mission

Sunderland Girl Guides were engaged in a 1942 cookery class at Carlton House Youth Centre in Mowbray Road.

2. Cooking up a treat

Children on a zebra crossing in the Mowbray Road area in an Echo archive photo from October 1952.

3. A 72-year-old reminder

A working taskforce, to help tackle growing redundancies, was set up at SES, in the Co-op Centre, Mowbray Road. This scene from 15 years ago showed, l-r standing, Adie O'Brien, Paul Wilson, Trish Dodds and Charlotte Scarth. L-r seated Sonya Beckett, Michaelle Brunton and Kevin Marquis.

4. Best of business minds in 2009

