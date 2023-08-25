News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show

Nine pictures of Sunderland's Mowbray Road over the years, from 1942 onwards

Take a drive down Mowbray Road with us: We're starting in 1942

By Chris Cordner
Published 25th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

Take a spot of rugby, a touch of cookery and a taster of teacher training - and you have Mowbray Road as it looked through the decades.

We scoured the Echo archives once more to take you on a retro journey down another Sunderland street.

This one starts in 1942 with a cookery class at Carlton House Youth Centre, and finishes in 2015 with a huge reunion at Langham Tower.

There's plenty more to enjoy too. Have a look.

Scenes from one street in Sunderland through the decades.

1. Mowbray Road memories

Scenes from one street in Sunderland through the decades.

Photo Sales
Sunderland Girl Guides engaged in a cookery class at Carlton House Youth Centre in Mowbray Road

2. A lesson from 1942

Sunderland Girl Guides engaged in a cookery class at Carlton House Youth Centre in Mowbray Road

Photo Sales
Another scene from the Carlton House Youth Centre in 1942.

3. A 1940s flashback

Another scene from the Carlton House Youth Centre in 1942.

Photo Sales
The Working Taskforce set up at SES to help tackle the growing number of redundancies in 2009. Pictured l-r standing are Adie O'Brien, Paul Wilson, Trish Dodds and Charlotte Scarth. l-r seated Sonya Beckett, Michaelle Brunton and Kevin Marquis.

4. Tackling a tough topic

The Working Taskforce set up at SES to help tackle the growing number of redundancies in 2009. Pictured l-r standing are Adie O'Brien, Paul Wilson, Trish Dodds and Charlotte Scarth. l-r seated Sonya Beckett, Michaelle Brunton and Kevin Marquis.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:MemoriesSunderlandNostalgia