Nine pictures of Sunderland's Mowbray Road over the years, from 1942 onwards

Take a drive down Mowbray Road with us: We're starting in 1942

Take a spot of rugby, a touch of cookery and a taster of teacher training - and you have Mowbray Road as it looked through the decades.

We scoured the Echo archives once more to take you on a retro journey down another Sunderland street.

This one starts in 1942 with a cookery class at Carlton House Youth Centre, and finishes in 2015 with a huge reunion at Langham Tower.

There's plenty more to enjoy too. Have a look.

Mowbray Road memories Scenes from one street in Sunderland through the decades.

A lesson from 1942 Sunderland Girl Guides engaged in a cookery class at Carlton House Youth Centre in Mowbray Road

A 1940s flashback Another scene from the Carlton House Youth Centre in 1942.

Tackling a tough topic The Working Taskforce set up at SES to help tackle the growing number of redundancies in 2009. Pictured l-r standing are Adie O'Brien, Paul Wilson, Trish Dodds and Charlotte Scarth. l-r seated Sonya Beckett, Michaelle Brunton and Kevin Marquis.