The Second World War ended on August 15 in 1945.

But for some Sunderland men, they had no idea it was over or that VJ Day had arrived.

They were the soldiers who spent much of the conflict in Japanese prisoner of war camps.

The view from the Town Hall balcony in 1945. Thousands of people were waiting to hear the news: War was over. | se

They didn’t know it was over

And when they were released from the camps, some remained in the dark about the war until the end of August.

For others, it would be another four months before they got back to Wearside. Some of them returned to their loving families just in time for Christmas Day.

A civic reception when they got home

This is a photo of the survivors of the Sunderland 125 Anti Tank Regiment.

These Sunderland men were Japanese prisoners of war. They were given a civic reception when they finally got back to Wearside in late 1945. | se

Every last one of them was captured when Singapore fell to the Japanese Army in February 1942 after eight days of fighting.

It was the largest British surrender in history and 80,000 troops were captured.

The last to return to Wearside

The Sunderland men were the last of the Wearside soldiers to return home after fighting in the Second World War and here they are on the day they were given a civic reception.

Some of the Sunderland men who were back home after being held as prisoners of war in Japan. | se

Their roles were remembered forever in the Local Heroes section of Sunderland Museum.

Thousands heard the news outside the Town Hall

Sunderland celebrations on VJ Day in 1945 were huge.

Some of the thousands of Sunderland people who gathered outside the Town Hall on August 15, 1945 to hear that war was over. | se

Thousands of people gathered outside the Town Hall to hear the official announcement from the Mayor, Coun John Young who addressed the crowds from a balcony.

The Mayor Cllr John Young addressing the people of Sunderland from the balcony of the Town Hall. | se

People grabbed any vantage point they could get and gave the V for Victory sign to Echo photographers.

Finally: They could celebrate

They danced, smiled and held parties.

Each year since, Sunderland has held its own annual commemoration of VJ Day with a parade through the city.

If you had a relative who remembered time in the prisoner of war camps, tell us more by emailing [email protected]