The Sunderland men who thought the war was still going on, four months after it had finished
But for some Sunderland men, they had no idea it was over or that VJ Day had arrived.
They were the soldiers who spent much of the conflict in Japanese prisoner of war camps.
They didn’t know it was over
And when they were released from the camps, some remained in the dark about the war until the end of August.
For others, it would be another four months before they got back to Wearside. Some of them returned to their loving families just in time for Christmas Day.
A civic reception when they got home
This is a photo of the survivors of the Sunderland 125 Anti Tank Regiment.
Every last one of them was captured when Singapore fell to the Japanese Army in February 1942 after eight days of fighting.
It was the largest British surrender in history and 80,000 troops were captured.
The last to return to Wearside
The Sunderland men were the last of the Wearside soldiers to return home after fighting in the Second World War and here they are on the day they were given a civic reception.
Their roles were remembered forever in the Local Heroes section of Sunderland Museum.
Thousands heard the news outside the Town Hall
Sunderland celebrations on VJ Day in 1945 were huge.
Thousands of people gathered outside the Town Hall to hear the official announcement from the Mayor, Coun John Young who addressed the crowds from a balcony.
People grabbed any vantage point they could get and gave the V for Victory sign to Echo photographers.
Finally: They could celebrate
They danced, smiled and held parties.
Each year since, Sunderland has held its own annual commemoration of VJ Day with a parade through the city.
