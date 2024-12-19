Sunderland Echo Chipper Club: Check out these Chipsters having fabulous fun at Christmas
We found all of these wonderful photos in the Sunderland Echo archives and they all show the club members having great December fun.
Santa and a trip to the theatre
In 1986, the Chipper Club members enjoyed a trip to the Empire Theatre and Santa was there to greet them.
And look at these wonderful reminders of Chipsters at Christmas 30 years ago.
All of these 1994 photos were taken during the Chipper Christmas party which was held at Chambers nightclub.
Share your Chipper Club Christmas memories
Look at the joy on the faces of these youngsters as they got to meet clowns, Chipper and even the Flintstones.
Get in touch if you have special memories of the Chipper Club at Christmas by emailing [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.