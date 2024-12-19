Sunderland Echo Chipper Club: Check out these Chipsters having fabulous fun at Christmas

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 19th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Get your best outfits on! We are going for a party - Chipper Club style.

We found all of these wonderful photos in the Sunderland Echo archives and they all show the club members having great December fun.

Santa and a trip to the theatre

In 1986, the Chipper Club members enjoyed a trip to the Empire Theatre and Santa was there to greet them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Father Christmas surrounded by Chipsters at the Empire Theatre.Father Christmas surrounded by Chipsters at the Empire Theatre.
Father Christmas surrounded by Chipsters at the Empire Theatre. | Sunderland Echo

And look at these wonderful reminders of Chipsters at Christmas 30 years ago.

The Chipper Club Christmas party was a joyful occasion in Chambers nightclub in 1994. That same year, East 17 reached number one with Stay Another Day.The Chipper Club Christmas party was a joyful occasion in Chambers nightclub in 1994. That same year, East 17 reached number one with Stay Another Day.
The Chipper Club Christmas party was a joyful occasion in Chambers nightclub in 1994. That same year, East 17 reached number one with Stay Another Day. | Sunderland Echo

All of these 1994 photos were taken during the Chipper Christmas party which was held at Chambers nightclub.

A reminder of the Chipper Club party in 1994.A reminder of the Chipper Club party in 1994.
A reminder of the Chipper Club party in 1994. | Sunderland Echo

Share your Chipper Club Christmas memories

Sunderland's Chipper Club memories on the day they enjoyed watch a match - and meeting the Flintstones - in 1994.Sunderland's Chipper Club memories on the day they enjoyed watch a match - and meeting the Flintstones - in 1994.
Sunderland's Chipper Club memories on the day they enjoyed watch a match - and meeting the Flintstones - in 1994. | Sunderland Echo

Look at the joy on the faces of these youngsters as they got to meet clowns, Chipper and even the Flintstones.

Get in touch if you have special memories of the Chipper Club at Christmas by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland EchoYoungstersTheatreMemoriesChristmas

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice