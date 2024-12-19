Get your best outfits on! We are going for a party - Chipper Club style.

We found all of these wonderful photos in the Sunderland Echo archives and they all show the club members having great December fun.

Santa and a trip to the theatre

In 1986, the Chipper Club members enjoyed a trip to the Empire Theatre and Santa was there to greet them.

Father Christmas surrounded by Chipsters at the Empire Theatre. | Sunderland Echo

And look at these wonderful reminders of Chipsters at Christmas 30 years ago.

The Chipper Club Christmas party was a joyful occasion in Chambers nightclub in 1994. That same year, East 17 reached number one with Stay Another Day. | Sunderland Echo

All of these 1994 photos were taken during the Chipper Christmas party which was held at Chambers nightclub.

A reminder of the Chipper Club party in 1994. | Sunderland Echo

Share your Chipper Club Christmas memories

Sunderland's Chipper Club memories on the day they enjoyed watch a match - and meeting the Flintstones - in 1994. | Sunderland Echo

Look at the joy on the faces of these youngsters as they got to meet clowns, Chipper and even the Flintstones.

Get in touch if you have special memories of the Chipper Club at Christmas by emailing [email protected]