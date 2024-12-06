The Sunderland pantomime where you got tickets in exchange for toys

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:01 BST
Oh yes they did! Panto lovers got in to the Sunderland Empire’s 1994 production using toys.

To explain more, it was the year when a special event was held in Sunderland.

Toys for tickets - what a panto that was!

And 30 years on, we are looking at the day when the Empire and the Echo teamed up for a unique offer.

The Empire theatre in Sunderland.placeholder image
The Empire theatre in Sunderland. | se

The deal was this. If you turned up at the Empire with toys for the Echo’s Toy Appeal, you got two free tickets for the panto in return.

They queued for hours

The campaign got a huge response and crowds turned up from 7.30am in 1994.

First in the queue for the toys for tickets promotion were Eileen Hughes, left and Tracy Hutchinson.placeholder image
First in the queue for the toys for tickets promotion were Eileen Hughes, left and Tracy Hutchinson. | se

Many queued for hours just to make sure they got tickets - and supported the Toy Appeal at the same time.

The panto that year was Dick Whittington and the stars included Tricia Penrose, Bill Maynard and Shadow from the TV show Gladiators.

Tricia Penrose is best known for her role in Heartbeat, and was a star of the 1994 pantomime in Sunderland.placeholder image
Tricia Penrose is best known for her role in Heartbeat, and was a star of the 1994 pantomime in Sunderland. | Getty Images

Cuddly toys and loads of memories

First in the queue were Eileen Hughes and Tracy Hutchinson who arrived at 7.30 am. They brought cuddly toys along.

Tell us if you were there and which toys you brought along.

Share your memories by emailing [email protected]

