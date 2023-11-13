11 pictures showing Sunderland's generosity towards others at Christmas
Stores, children and even the cast of a Nativity have helped
Stars - the lot of you.
Look at all the support you've given to the Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal in the past.
We gathered up 11 photos from the Echo archives to show just how generous you have been.
And if you need some inspiration, have a look at these retro scenes which include children who donated their own toys, as well as the cast of a Nativity who took time out to help.
We love them all - and we love every one who plans to give their help this year.
