11 pictures showing Sunderland's generosity towards others at Christmas

Stores, children and even the cast of a Nativity have helped

Stars - the lot of you.

Look at all the support you've given to the Sunderland Echo Toy Appeal in the past.

We gathered up 11 photos from the Echo archives to show just how generous you have been.

And if you need some inspiration, have a look at these retro scenes which include children who donated their own toys, as well as the cast of a Nativity who took time out to help.

We love them all - and we love every one who plans to give their help this year.

1 . You're all stars You've worked wonders over the years and here's a reminder of your amazing support for the toy appeal.

2 . Tops from the Rowena Thompson cast Rowena Thompson School of Dance members took presents to the Fulwell Methodist Church hall for the Echo's Toy Appeal in 1991.

3 . Kwik Save memories in store Kwik Save staff Nora Sothard and Anne Lawrence were sorting out presents at the Toy Appeal collection point in the store in 2002.

4 . What a gesture Robert and Amy Wilkinson gave up their own toys for the appeal in 2006 after they were moved by a story in the Echo that year.