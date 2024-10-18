11 North East pantomimes within easy reach of Sunderland for Christmas 2024

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 18th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST

It’s the most wonderful time of the year (almost).

With Christmas 2024 round the corner, here’s 11 festive shows heading to the North East this year.

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden will be scaling new heights in this year’s Sunderland Empire panto. The actor will star as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk when it brings some festive fun to the Empire stage from Friday, December 13 2024 to Sunday, January 5, 2025. Matthew will be joining Wearside panto favourites, the North East’s Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory as Dame Rorina Trott and panto funny man Tom Whalley as Silly Simon, both back by popular demand.

1. Jack & the Beanstalk, Sunderland Empire

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden will be scaling new heights in this year’s Sunderland Empire panto. The actor will star as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk when it brings some festive fun to the Empire stage from Friday, December 13 2024 to Sunday, January 5, 2025. Matthew will be joining Wearside panto favourites, the North East’s Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory as Dame Rorina Trott and panto funny man Tom Whalley as Silly Simon, both back by popular demand. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Join Newcastle’s pantomime superstar Danny Adams and Theatre Royal favourites Clive Webb, Chris Hayward and Joe McElderry as they dive to the depths of the ocean in The Little Mermaid running at Theatre Royal from November 26, 2024 to January 12, 2025.

2. The Little Mermaid, Theatre Royal, Newcastle

Join Newcastle’s pantomime superstar Danny Adams and Theatre Royal favourites Clive Webb, Chris Hayward and Joe McElderry as they dive to the depths of the ocean in The Little Mermaid running at Theatre Royal from November 26, 2024 to January 12, 2025. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Sunderland's community theatre, The Royalty Theatre, will stage panto classic Cinderella as it celebrates 100 years in the city. The show runs from December 6 to 22.

3. Cinderella, Royalty Theatre, Sunderland

Sunderland's community theatre, The Royalty Theatre, will stage panto classic Cinderella as it celebrates 100 years in the city. The show runs from December 6 to 22. | Sunderland Echo

Photo Sales
Arts Centre Washington’s Christmas show, Tinsel, is running from December 3 – 7. This raucously festive show from Wrongsemble (A Town Called Christmas) and Gala Durham is packed full of original live music, playful puppetry and feelgood storytelling.

4. Tinsel, Arts Centre Washington

Arts Centre Washington’s Christmas show, Tinsel, is running from December 3 – 7. This raucously festive show from Wrongsemble (A Town Called Christmas) and Gala Durham is packed full of original live music, playful puppetry and feelgood storytelling. | Submitted

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:North EastTheatre
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice