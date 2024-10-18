11 North East pantomimes within easy reach of Sunderland for Christmas 2024

With Christmas 2024 round the corner, here’s 11 festive shows heading to the North East this year.
1. Jack & the Beanstalk, Sunderland Empire
Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden will be scaling new heights in this year’s Sunderland Empire panto. The actor will star as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk when it brings some festive fun to the Empire stage from Friday, December 13 2024 to Sunday, January 5, 2025. Matthew will be joining Wearside panto favourites, the North East’s Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory as Dame Rorina Trott and panto funny man Tom Whalley as Silly Simon, both back by popular demand. | Sunderland Echo
2. The Little Mermaid, Theatre Royal, Newcastle
Join Newcastle’s pantomime superstar Danny Adams and Theatre Royal favourites Clive Webb, Chris Hayward and Joe McElderry as they dive to the depths of the ocean in The Little Mermaid running at Theatre Royal from November 26, 2024 to January 12, 2025. | Submitted
3. Cinderella, Royalty Theatre, Sunderland
Sunderland's community theatre, The Royalty Theatre, will stage panto classic Cinderella as it celebrates 100 years in the city. The show runs from December 6 to 22. | Sunderland Echo
4. Tinsel, Arts Centre Washington
Arts Centre Washington’s Christmas show, Tinsel, is running from December 3 – 7. This raucously festive show from Wrongsemble (A Town Called Christmas) and Gala Durham is packed full of original live music, playful puppetry and feelgood storytelling. | Submitted
