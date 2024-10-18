11 North East pantomimes within easy reach of Sunderland for Christmas 2024

1 . Jack & the Beanstalk, Sunderland Empire

Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden will be scaling new heights in this year’s Sunderland Empire panto. The actor will star as Jack in Jack and the Beanstalk when it brings some festive fun to the Empire stage from Friday, December 13 2024 to Sunday, January 5, 2025. Matthew will be joining Wearside panto favourites, the North East’s Queen of Comedy, Miss Rory as Dame Rorina Trott and panto funny man Tom Whalley as Silly Simon, both back by popular demand. | Sunderland Echo