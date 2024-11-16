How Sunderland embraced the National Lottery when the first draw came in 1994

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 16th Nov 2024, 05:50 GMT
We’re drawing on Sunderland Echo followers to share their memories of a special day in 1994 - the day the National Lottery started.

The first ever draw was held on November 19, 1994, and Wearsiders made sure they had their tickets for it.

Getting ready at Forbuoys

We have memories from Forbuoys where the staff, from left, Dorothy Watson, Maureen Fromme, Kevin Fromme and Carol Parker had their tickets ready.

Forbuoys staff in Sunderland, pictured in 1994 as tickets went on sale for the first time.Forbuoys staff in Sunderland, pictured in 1994 as tickets went on sale for the first time.
Forbuoys staff in Sunderland, pictured in 1994 as tickets went on sale for the first time. | se

They were hoping they were on to a winning streak as tickets went on sale for the first time.

It was a similar story at Mills newsagents in East Herrington. Staff members, manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg, were pictured getting used to the new equipment.

A 1994 photo from Mills Newsagency in East Herrington, showing manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg.A 1994 photo from Mills Newsagency in East Herrington, showing manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg.
A 1994 photo from Mills Newsagency in East Herrington, showing manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg. | se

Derek hoped to be the starter

Another local with a reason to show an interest in that first ever draw was Derek Kendall.

The 53 year-old from Sunderland was one of 48 finalists in a competition called Search For The Starter.

Derek Randall was hoping to be the first ever person to get the National Lottery ball rolling, in 1994.Derek Randall was hoping to be the first ever person to get the National Lottery ball rolling, in 1994.
Derek Randall was hoping to be the first ever person to get the National Lottery ball rolling, in 1994. | se

The winner would be the one who would get the balls rolling on that first ever draw.

Tell us how you did on that first Lottery draw and what you remember about life in Sunderland in 1994.

Re-live your memories of 90s life by emailing [email protected]

