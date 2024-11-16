How Sunderland embraced the National Lottery when the first draw came in 1994
The first ever draw was held on November 19, 1994, and Wearsiders made sure they had their tickets for it.
Getting ready at Forbuoys
We have memories from Forbuoys where the staff, from left, Dorothy Watson, Maureen Fromme, Kevin Fromme and Carol Parker had their tickets ready.
They were hoping they were on to a winning streak as tickets went on sale for the first time.
It was a similar story at Mills newsagents in East Herrington. Staff members, manager Michael Tilly and assistant Ann Bergg, were pictured getting used to the new equipment.
Derek hoped to be the starter
The 53 year-old from Sunderland was one of 48 finalists in a competition called Search For The Starter.
The winner would be the one who would get the balls rolling on that first ever draw.
