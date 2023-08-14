News you can trust since 1873
Nine favourite Sunderland clubs, pubs and nightclubs of all time - tell us yours

Your retro night out: Send us a list of nine favourite Sunderland venues you'd visit in the past

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST

Imagine it.

You have the power to go back in time and spend one night at the nine Sunderland venues you loved the most.

Which would they be? Would it include Finos? Chambers maybe? What about Digby's?

Natalie Andrews gets our thanks for sending us a great email, filled with memories of her past.

We loved it so much, we made a list of her choices.

And we want to do the same for you. So take a look at Natalie's selection and then get in touch with 9 favourites of your own.

A selection of memorable Sunderland venues - but what would make your list?

1. That's some line-up

A selection of memorable Sunderland venues - but what would make your list?

At the Annabels bar in 1982. By that time, it had been going for 14 years

2. Gone but not forgotten

At the Annabels bar in 1982. By that time, it had been going for 14 years

Le Metro in High Street West opened with a new look and new name of Digby's in 1985.

3. All change in High Street West

Le Metro in High Street West opened with a new look and new name of Digby's in 1985.

Here's Marlows as it looked in December 1987. Who remembers disco dancing there - or tackling the staircase.

4. Memories of Marlows

Here's Marlows as it looked in December 1987. Who remembers disco dancing there - or tackling the staircase.

