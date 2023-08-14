Nine favourite Sunderland clubs, pubs and nightclubs of all time - tell us yours

Your retro night out: Send us a list of nine favourite Sunderland venues you'd visit in the past

Imagine it.

You have the power to go back in time and spend one night at the nine Sunderland venues you loved the most.

Which would they be? Would it include Finos? Chambers maybe? What about Digby's?

Natalie Andrews gets our thanks for sending us a great email, filled with memories of her past.

We loved it so much, we made a list of her choices.

And we want to do the same for you. So take a look at Natalie's selection and then get in touch with 9 favourites of your own.

2 . Gone but not forgotten At the Annabels bar in 1982. By that time, it had been going for 14 years Photo Sales

3 . All change in High Street West Le Metro in High Street West opened with a new look and new name of Digby's in 1985. Photo Sales

4 . Memories of Marlows Here's Marlows as it looked in December 1987. Who remembers disco dancing there - or tackling the staircase. Photo Sales

