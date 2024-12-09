Bentley's in 1990: The year when Christmas arrived with a party for Sunderland teenagers

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 9th Dec 2024, 08:24 BST
The festive season arrived in Sunderland in 1990 with a party at Bentleys.

It happened at the Holmeside venue 34 years ago but it was strictly teenagers only.

Games and giveaways galore

Look at all of these dancers aged under 18 who were having the time of their life at the Wearside nightspot in 1990.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Bentleys was packed for this seasonal party in 1990. Tell us if you were there.placeholder image
Bentleys was packed for this seasonal party in 1990. Tell us if you were there. | se

Club staff joined forces with the Sunderland Echo to host a Christmas party and, as the newspaper said, it was held to “help make the seasonal festivities go with a bang”.

There were all sorts of attractions. Wear FM’s drivetime DJ Tom Davies and club DJ Phil Monk were the hosts and they put on a show to remember.

Party time for Sunderland teenagers at Bentleys in 1990.placeholder image
Party time for Sunderland teenagers at Bentleys in 1990. | se

The huge venue could hold 1,300 people

There were games, giveaways and a whipped cream eating competition.

The 1990 cream eating competition at the Bentley's Christmas party.placeholder image
The 1990 cream eating competition at the Bentley's Christmas party. | se

Bentley’s was definitely the place to be at the time. It had opened four years earlier in the building which used to be the Binns garage site in Holmeside.

It was huge and it could host 1,300 people.

Bentley’s went on to become Pzazz and later Passion. But we want your memories of the day it hosted a Christmas party for all these young Wearsiders.

Email [email protected]

Related topics:Sunderland EchoMemoriesDancersNightclubsNostalgia
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice