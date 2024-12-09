Bentley's in 1990: The year when Christmas arrived with a party for Sunderland teenagers
It happened at the Holmeside venue 34 years ago but it was strictly teenagers only.
Games and giveaways galore
Look at all of these dancers aged under 18 who were having the time of their life at the Wearside nightspot in 1990.
Club staff joined forces with the Sunderland Echo to host a Christmas party and, as the newspaper said, it was held to “help make the seasonal festivities go with a bang”.
There were all sorts of attractions. Wear FM’s drivetime DJ Tom Davies and club DJ Phil Monk were the hosts and they put on a show to remember.
The huge venue could hold 1,300 people
There were games, giveaways and a whipped cream eating competition.
Bentley’s was definitely the place to be at the time. It had opened four years earlier in the building which used to be the Binns garage site in Holmeside.
It was huge and it could host 1,300 people.
Bentley’s went on to become Pzazz and later Passion. But we want your memories of the day it hosted a Christmas party for all these young Wearsiders.
