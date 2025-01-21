Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a major automotive manufacturer to expand its operations and create new jobs are due to go before Sunderland councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will rule on proposals to expand SNOP UK Limited’s base at the International Advanced Manufacturing Park (IAMP) in Washington.

Leading automotive firm SNOP was one of the first occupiers at IAMP and moved to a new factory off International Drive at the end of 2019.

SNOP UK, International Advanced Manufacturing Park, Sunderland. Credit: Google Maps

According to a planning statement submitted to council officials, the company acts as the “benchmark supplier in various fields including the design and manufacturing of body in white, interior and engine compartment parts; design and production of press dies; and design and production of automatic presses”.

A planning application form also indicated that the expansion, if approved, would create more than 30 full-time equivalent roles at the facility.

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting on January 27, 2025, have recommended the development for approval.

The committee report states the plans would help achieve the wider objectives of the International Advanced Manufacturing Park, which are set out in a formal action plan.

This includes the “need to deliver additional employment opportunities in order to support the growth of the Northern Powerhouse; retain skilled workers; capitalise on the region’s strengths in key sectors such as manufacturing, transport and logistics; and supporting inward investment in highly accessible locations close to key transport networks”.

Council planners also noted that the local highway authority and National Highways had “both reviewed the submitted information and have offered no objections to the proposed extension to the commercial unit”.

The council committee report adds: “The proposed development is considered acceptable by it scale, appearance and layout, the development has complied with the technical elements required in respect of drainage, ecology and highways.

“The proposal is considered to conform with the NPPF’s (national planning policy framework’s) commitment to support economic growth and support the growth of existing businesses, the proposed development achieves the aims and objectives of the AAP (IAMP area action plan) and CSDP (council local plan) policies.

“The expansion of the SNOP development will also assist IAMP and Sunderland to continue to be one of the best international locations for automotive and advanced manufacturing.”

A planning statement submitted by applicants last year said the plans would “allow SNOP UK Limited to increase the scale of their advanced manufacturing services” and would “ensure that SNOP UK Limited, the IAMP and Sunderland continue to play a leading role in advanced manufacturing and the automotive industry”.

The planning statement adds: “The principle of the proposed development for an extension of an existing manufacturing unit, within an area allocated for automotive and advanced manufacturing uses, is acceptable whilst continuing to help drive forward economic growth within Sunderland and the wider region, including the creation of both temporary and permanent new jobs both during the construction and operational phases, increased economic output and increased business rates”.

A decision on the plan rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm at City Hall and will be open to the public.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01521/FUL