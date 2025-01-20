Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for repairs to Sunderland’s storm-damaged Roker Pier are due to go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will rule on a council planning application aiming to fix damage caused by Storm Babet back in October, 2023.

Roker Pier faced a battering during the severe weather with repairs estimated to cost around £200,000, with the majority of funds linked to replacement granite coping stones as well as deck area repairs.

The pier and lighthouse have been closed to the public for months, with security fencing in place and signage describing the site as a “dangerous structure” and warning people to keep out.

Other objectives included “enhancing the aesthetic and historical value of the pier while integrating modern materials and techniques that respect the heritage of the site” and “increasing the durability of the structure”.

Specialist works included repairs to the pier’s decking, railings and support structures where “erosion and weathering have taken a toll”, the replacement of “corroded and missing steel components” and some concrete repairs.

Those behind the repair scheme said it would “retain and enhance the key historical features of the pier, including decorative elements of the railings” and that the works would “balance modern functionality with respect for the pier’s historic character.”

As Roker Pier is a Grade II-listed structure, listed building consent is needed for the works and planning documents confirmed repairs were planned to be “carried out from mid-April 2025 to allow no disturbance to bird nesting along the pier, especially ruddy turnstone”.

Council planning officers, in a report published ahead of a decision-making meeting on January 27, 2025, have recommended the repairs scheme for approval.

The committee report said the proposal represented a “well-informed yet practical conservation approach to the repair works, that will sustain the overall heritage significance of the listed pier whilst making it more robust and resistant to future storm damage”.

It was also noted that the “repair and reinstatement of sections of the railings will replicate the historic design and detail” and that there would be a “like-for-like replacement of the damaged patterned roundhead deck surface.”

Although the “replacement of the granite copings with reinforced concrete copings would not be a like-for-like repair”, council planners said there was a “clear need to make the pier, especially the most vulnerable roundhead, more robust and resistant to storm damage”.

A heritage impact assessment submitted with the plans also outlined that “in-situ concrete replacements for the coping stones” were being proposed as “it would not be possible for heavy lifting equipment to be brought onto the upper deck due to access constraints”.

The council committee report adds: “On balance this is a strong argument as it is clear from storm damage in recent years that the granite copings are susceptible to being ripped off by strong waves, resulting in lengthy periods of pier closure for locals and visitors.

“The replacement concrete copings will have some adverse impact on the special architectural and historic interest of the listed building, due to the loss of historic fabric to a non-traditional and unsympathetic modern intervention.

“However, this is considered to cause a low level of harm to the significance of the listed building, falling within the category of less than substantial harm […] the harm should be weighed against the public benefits of the proposals in determining the application.

“To this end, it is noted that the more cost-effective, robust and storm-resistant characteristics of the replacement concrete copings offer considerable public benefits in terms of significantly reducing the cost and frequency of repair works and enabling the listed pier and lighthouse to remain open more regularly to be accessed and enjoyed as a key heritage and leisure attraction by the public.”

The design and access statement submitted with the plans said Roker Pier was originally built between 1885 and 1903 and remains an “important historical and architectural asset”.

The design and access statement adds: “The pier is used by both pedestrians and tourists for recreational walks, fishing, and sightseeing.

“Given its coastal location, the structure has been subject to wear and tear from harsh weather conditions and the corrosive effects of sea water, especially Storm Babet on October 20, 2023.

“The proposed works will repair all damage caused by Storm Babet, ensuring that the pier remains safe, accessible, and a valuable part of Sunderland’s maritime heritage.”

Public access to the pier would remain closed during repair works and applicants state “adequate signage is already erected preventing access”.

A decision on the Roker Pier plan rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm at City Hall and will be open to the public.

For more information on the plan, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02396/LB3