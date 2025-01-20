It is understood that the NAPpad temporary accommodation is part of a three-year pilot being supported by Sunderland City Council, with the council providing funding and referrals and The Salvation Army providing day-to-day management. | Google/LDRS

Plans for “overnight homeless pods” at a Sunderland charity site supporting vulnerable people will go before councillors for decision next week.

Sunderland City Council’s Planning and Highways Committee will rule on a council planning application for The Salvation Army Swan Lodge Lifehouse in High Street East.

The property, owned by the council and managed by The Salvation Army, is used to provide catered temporary accommodation and support for homeless adults aged 18 and over.

A planning application submitted later in 2024 also sought permission for four “overnight homeless pods”, or “micro-flats”, within an existing garden area at the charity’s Sunderland site.

It was noted that the development is part of The Salvation Army’s “wider commitment to a harm reduction strategy” and aims to provide “additional emergency sleeping accommodation in a safe environment that gives people dignity, private space and their own facilities”.

It is understood that the NAPpad temporary accommodation is part of a three-year pilot being supported by Sunderland City Council, with the council providing funding and referrals and The Salvation Army providing day-to-day management.

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, there were two objections from neighbours raising concerns about crime, noise and anti-social behaviour.

Northumbria Police also had initial concerns around “the potential for an increase in drinking and anti-social behaviour within the area” and requested details around the management of the pods, including “criteria for residents, risk assessment, staffing, conflict procedure [and] safety of residents”.

This information was provided, according to a council report, and Northumbria Police removed its objection to the development.

However, it was requested that the “scheme be assessed at regular intervals at three, six and 12 months to review the relative impacts on the demand and use of the scheme to gain a clear understanding of the issues surrounding the scheme or the good practices.”

Sunderland City Council’s planning department, in a report published ahead of a decision-making committee meeting on January 27, 2025, has recommended the homeless pods for approval.

Council planners have said that the “proposed NAPpads are acceptable in relation to the character and amenity of the locality and will provide prospective residents with an appropriate standard of temporary accommodation”.

It was also argued that the plans would “support the council’s ability to perform its statutory duties in terms of addressing homelessness and rough sleeping in the city” and that there were no issues in relation to ecology, parking or highway and pedestrian safety.

The council committee report adds: “The service manager and area operations manager (The Salvation Army) will take part inquarterly meetings with other related partners such as the local authority and the police, to provide a joined-up approach to the management of the NAPpads.

“Every person referred will have been through a detailed assessment, including robust checking of suitability for access to the NAPpads.

“Those people who are placed in a NAPpad room will receive tailored support to help them move on to more permanent accommodation quickly.

“The NAPpads will be carefully managed with 24/7 support from Swan Lodge, to ensure there is no disruption to the neighbouring area.”

Documents submitted with the planning application last year confirmed “support will be provided to the residents to enable them to live safely in the scheme and gain skills to allow them to move on to living in more appropriate accommodation”.

It is anticipated that occupants would remain in the scheme for “short intervals” and are expected to be “enabled to move on within a period of less than four weeks”.

Those behind the scheme added support and staffing would be provided by The Salvation Army and that the charity would “manage any challenging behaviour and ensure that an individual’s support plan is in place, which will also address non-engagement with support to ensure appropriate outcomes.”

The design and access statement from the council added: “The Covid-19 pandemic emphasised the need, not just for a safer alternative to the street; but also, for a safer alternative to dormitory style night shelters and to traditional ‘sit up’ and Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) services.

“The pilot NAPpad is very high specification; warm, safe and private – and embodies the values that TSA places on people who may otherwise end up sleeping rough.

“The accommodation will comprise of four lighted and heated micro-flats, each with their own toilet, handwashing facilities, a bed and will be fully equipped with signs of life technology (monitored from the main Swan Lodge Lifehouse building).”

A decision on the homeless pods plan rests with councillors on the Planning and Highways Committee, who will next meet on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5.30pm at City Hall and will be open to the public.

For more information on the planning application or to track its progress, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/01434/LP3