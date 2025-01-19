Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors are to discuss a recommendation from an independent panel to increase their basic allowance in line with inflation.

Every financial year Sunderland City Council is required to renew the members’ allowances scheme and to consider the recommendations of an independent panel.

The latest recommendation from Sunderland’s ‘Independent Remuneration Panel’ (IRP) suggests for the 2025/26 financial year that the basic allowance, which is available to all 75 city councillors, “is increased in line with the increase in the CPI published in February 2025”.

The panel also recommends the basic allowance “is increased annually in line with the increase in the CPI published in the February prior to the relevant financial year, with this indexation to apply up to the maximum permitted period of four years”.

However the panel does not recommend the indexation is backdated, nor that it should be applied to special responsibility allowances (SRAs).

The current basic allowance able to be claimed by a councillor is £8,369, which has remained at the same level since 2012.

At a meeting of the council’s ruling cabinet on Thursday (January 16), Labour councillors agreed to “note the recommendation of the IRP and refer the report to full council for their consideration”.

This means the report will be debated and a decision made on whether the increase is implemented at the authority-wide meeting of the city council on Wednesday (January 22).

Labour’s Councillor Michael Mordey, council leader, presented the IRP report to cabinet.

He added if the recommendations are accepted at Wednesday’s meeting “no further changes are proposed for future schemes during the four year period referred to”, going up to March 2029.

Speaking at the meeting, he continued: “The council will not be required to seek further recommendations from the panel during that period.

“It could well choose to do so if it wished, for example if there were changes in the council’s governance arrangements which it wished to refer to the panel.

“In any event the report regarding the adoption of the scheme for each financial year will continue to be brought to cabinet and council for consideration in the usual way on an annual basis.”

Other recommendations from the panel which will also go before full council include revising the allowance available to opposition leaders to £5,000, provided the group concerned comprises at least eight members.

It adds if no opposition group has at least eight members the allowance would be available to the single largest opposition group leader, or divided equally between groups where the largest are of equal size.

Currently the leader of the majority group in opposition can claim an allowance calculated as a percentage of the council leader’s SRA, up to a maximum of 25%.

The leader of the second largest group in opposition can currently claim an allowance calculated as a percentage of the majority opposition group leader’s allowance, up to a maximum of 50%

The final recommendation of the panel is that no provision be made in the members’ allowances scheme for a SRA to be paid in respect of the positions of deputy cabinet members or cabinet secretary.

The positions do not form part of the current ‘slimmed-down’ cabinet announced by council leader Cllr Mordey when he took office last year, however the roles were occupied in the cabinet of his predecessor, Councillor Graeme Miller.