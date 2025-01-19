Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to demolish a former university teaching block on Wearside have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application from The University of Sunderland for the Forster Building off Chester Road.

The former teaching block was once earmarked for demolition to make way for a large development of almost 260 student flats over two accommodation blocks, along with ground floor retail units.

However, no demolition or development works took place and planning permission has since lapsed.

A supporting statement submitted to council officials on behalf of the university noted the structures were “not unsafe or uninhabitable” but that demolition was “required as part of the wider works for The University of Sunderland to better their educational facilities”.

The supporting statement also confirmed that “no redevelopment of the site is proposed at this time”.

After considering the demolition application, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 14, 2025 and work could start on February 2.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the method of demolition was “acceptable at this location” and noted that a “2.4m high solid timber hoarding” would be constructed around the perimeter boundaries to enclose the site and would be “removed from the site following completion of demolition works”.

The hoarding aims to “inhibit unauthorised site access; minimise dust transmission and to aid in noise attenuation”, according to planning documents.

The council decision report also confirmed an “existing low post/rail timber fence currently fronting Chester Road [will] remain in situ after completion of the associated demolition works”.

In addition, a “new low (less than 1m) birds mouth fence is to be erected to the north of the site which will serve as a tactile design cue in discouraging access across the cleared site.”

Site working hours would be limited to 7.30am – 4.30pm, Monday to Friday, and 8am – 1pm on Saturdays (if required), with no working on Sundays or Bank Holidays.

Measures would be put in place to reduce noise and dust and “all HGV movements will be planned to avoid the requirement to wait on the publichighway to gain access to the site.”

The Forster Building was constructed in 1975 and is four storeys in total height with car parking areas.

According to a planning report presented to councillors back in 2020, the property had been used for ‘general teaching and studio facilities together with ancillary teaching based rooms’ for the University of Sunderland.

The site includes a central building, additional two-storey wing and car parks and use of the Forster Building ended in January, 2017.

A planning application states that demolition works are expected to start in February, 2025 and would conclude by the end of May, 2025.

A spokesperson for the University of Sunderland confirmed that the company responsible for the demolition of the Forster Building will “take possession of the site from February 2, 2025”.

For more information on the demolition plan and council decision, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02287/DEM