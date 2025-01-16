Changes at Sunderland Empire Theatre to improve customer safety approved

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to upgrade fire alarm systems at the Sunderland Empire Theatre have been given the green light by city development chiefs.

Sunderland City Council’s planning department has approved an application to replace the existing fire alarm system at the Grade II*-listed arts venue.

A design, access and heritage statement said the plans would include “the replacement of the existing, ageing fire detection and alarm systems within the building”, including the “replacement of existing fire alarm panels, sounders, detectors, call points and associated wiring”.

Those behind the plans said the upgrades would “allow the continued safety of visitors and staff using the building and ensure that the fire detection and alarm systems remain fully functioning and up to date”.

It was noted that the new detectors would “be a mixture of replacement of existing detectors and new installations, where currently no units exist” and that the detectors would be “surface mounted on ceilings”.

Benefits listed by the applicant included “improving the safety of visitors and staff, by providing more effective detection of potential fires allowing quicker evacuation, and a quicker response in event of a fire.”

Due to the Sunderland Empire Theatre’s listed status, listed building consent was required before works could start.

After considering the listed building consent application for the site, Sunderland City Council’s planning department approved it on January 14, 2025.

Council planners, in a decision report, said the alterations would provide an “L1 category fire alarm system” and that 33 new detectors were proposed within the auditorium area of the building.

It was noted that the listed building consent application was supported by both the council’s conservation team and the Theatres Trust, the national advisory body for theatres.

The council decision report adds: “The design of the proposal would restore the character and appearance and sustain the heritage significance of the building with support from the council’s conservation team.”

A design, access and heritage statement from the applicant, submitted last year, said the Empire Theatre had a “high level of heritage importance”.

While it was acknowledged that proposed works would “impact historic fabric” it was noted that the “scale of the new installations is relatively small and only have a minor impact”.

The design, access and heritage statement adds: “These installations can also easily be removed and any fixing points, repaired if required in the future with relative ease and would not be visible once repaired.”

Under planning conditions, works must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the Empire Theatre fire alarm replacement plans, visit Sunderland City Council’s planning portal website and search reference: 24/02383/LB4