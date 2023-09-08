Forster Building, Sunderland (September, 2023).

The Forster Building, based off Chester Road, was once earmarked for demolition to make way for a large development of almost 260 student flats.

This included two accommodation blocks offering communal areas, kitchens and cycle storage, as well as retail units across the buildings’ ground floors.

This was in line with a recommendation from council planning officers who said, in a report, that the scheme would produce “high quality student living accommodation” in a “sustainable location”.

A council decision notice published in September, 2020, placed several conditions on applicant Jaspia Ltd, including a requirement to bring forward the student accommodation development within three years.

Since the planning approval, no demolition or development works have taken place on the site.

With planning permission set to expire, the University of Sunderland were contacted to provide an update on the Forster Building site.

It has been confirmed that the student flats development failed to progress and that there are currently “no plans” to develop the site.

A spokesman for the University of Sunderland said: “Previous interest in the university’s Forster Building from an external developer did not progress and there are currently no plans to develop the site.

“The university remains keen to improve both the quantity and quality of accommodation available to our students in the city.

“As Sunderland continues to regenerate and improve, at the same time as becoming increasingly attractive to investors, the university is exploring new opportunities in partnership with others, including the city council, to achieve this.”

The Forster Building was constructed in 1975 and is four storeys in total height with a large car park bounded by a fence.

According to a planning report presented to councillors back in 2020, the property had been used for ‘general teaching and studio facilities together with ancillary teaching based rooms’ for the University of Sunderland.

It is understood that the use of the Forster Building ended in January, 2017, and that the site had previously been “marketed by the university for disposal by way of tender”.

After previous plans for the site failed to progress, the University of Sunderland has confirmed it still owns the building.